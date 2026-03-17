Kenya: Koimburi Proposes 2 Hours for Kikuyu Debate in Parliament

Nairobi — Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi now wants to bring a motion to have the National Assembly set aside two hours for Members of Parliament to speak in Kikuyu during sessions.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Kuimburi pointed out that the proposal aims to promote the use of local languages in legislative debates.

He stated that it further enhances inclusivity by allowing lawmakers to express themselves more effectively in their native tongue.

Currently, proceedings in the Parliament of Kenya are primarily conducted in English and Kiswahili, the country's official languages.