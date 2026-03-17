Rwanda: PSF's New Leadership Must Heed Business Concerns

The election of new leaders at the Private Sector Federation marks an important moment for Rwanda's business community.

Over the next three years, the new committee will have the responsibility not only to represent the interests of entrepreneurs but also to ensure that the private sector continues to play its central role in the country's economic transformation.

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That role cannot be overstated. The private sector is the backbone of economic growth, job creation, and government revenue. Businesses employ thousands of Rwandans and contribute significantly to public finances through taxes, which in turn fund essential services such as infrastructure, health, and education.

For this reason, the concerns raised by entrepreneurs across sectors deserve serious attention from the new PSF leadership.

From logistics and manufacturing to agriculture and small enterprises, business operators have highlighted persistent challenges that affect their productivity and competitiveness. High transport costs, for example, continue to weigh heavily on companies engaged in trade and distribution. Reducing these costs would have ripple effects across the economy, lowering the price of goods and improving efficiency.

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Manufacturers, particularly in the leather sector, have also pointed to the high cost of imported processed materials. Raw hides often leave the country cheaply but return as expensive finished inputs, driving up production costs for local producers.

Supporting local processing industries would help address this imbalance while strengthening value addition.

Meanwhile, farmers and agro-processors are calling for better access to financing, improved storage and processing facilities, and stronger links to local markets.

These challenges illustrate a broader issue: many promising sectors still struggle to unlock their full potential due to structural barriers.

Small and medium enterprises face similar hurdles. Limited access to finance, regulatory complexities, and high costs of importing inputs continue to constrain their growth.

Addressing such concerns is not simply about helping individual businesses succeed. It is about strengthening the entire economy. When businesses grow, they create jobs, expand production, and increase tax revenues that support national development.

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The new PSF leadership therefore has a clear mandate: listen carefully to the voices of the business community and translate their concerns into practical solutions. Rwanda's economic ambitions depend heavily on a vibrant, resilient, and competitive private sector.