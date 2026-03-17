Rwanda: Parliament Report Exposes Drivers of Illegal Mining in Rwanda

Licensed mining companies that work with illegal miners, school dropouts seeking quick cash, and weak enforcement are among the key factors driving illegal mining in Rwanda, a parliamentary report has revealed.

Between 2020 and 2025, authorities recorded 1,335 cases of unlawful mineral extraction, largely carried out by young people aged between 18 and 30.

The activities often take place in rivers, farms, abandoned pits and unprotected mining concession areas.

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The findings were presented during a session in which the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security tabled a report analysing theft and illegal mining activities that threaten security in several parts of the country.

Presenting the report, the committee chairperson, Hope Gasatura Tumukunde, said illegal mining had been reported in citizens' farms, rivers, state forests, previously excavated pits, and sites abandoned by former miners or taken from operators who failed to comply with regulatory requirements.

According to the report, the activities damage farmland and degrade the environment.

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Among the main drivers identified are the rising market value of minerals, the presence of fraudulent mineral traders and the involvement of people with traditional knowledge of mineral-rich areas.

Illegal mining is also taking place within or near licensed concession areas, particularly where inactive mines remain unprotected or where old pits have not been rehabilitated.

The committee also pointed to cases where licence holders collaborate with mineral thieves, while some companies lack enough security personnel to guard their concessions.

Other contributing factors include youth dropping out of school in search of quick income, minerals being located in residential areas and farms, and the involvement or tolerance of some local leaders.

The report further cites cases where former employees of companies whose licences were revoked engage in illegal mining. In some instances, mines remain unprotected for long periods as authorities delay reassigning licences.

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Subcontractors not registered with the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB), as well as companies that pay workers strictly based on output, were also identified as contributing factors.

In addition, not all mining companies are using the IMS Inkomane system, a digital platform intended to improve oversight of mining operations and worker management.

Effects on security and environment

The report says illegal mining threatens public safety and security, contributing to violence, drug abuse and the consumption of illicit alcohol.

It has also led to school dropouts among children and caused deaths and injuries due to mine collapses.

Environmental degradation, particularly the destruction of rivers was highlighted, alongside family conflicts and other crimes linked to the activity.

Illegal miners have also attacked mineral storage facilities, while the practice undermines licensed operators and contributes to tax evasion.

Proposed measures

To address the problem, the committee recommended accelerating the issuance of mining licences and requiring companies to secure their entire concession areas.

It also called for continuous joint inspections by relevant institutions and faster resolution of identified issues.

Other recommendations include conducting exploration in mineral-rich areas and making them available for legal exploitation, integrating all mining companies into the IMS Inkomane system, and encouraging companies to prioritise employment for youth living near mining sites.

Authorities were also urged to continue prosecuting those involved in illegal mining and the purchase of illegally mined minerals, increase security in districts where the activity is prevalent, and strengthen coordination among institutions.

The committee further recommended establishing a Mining Chamber to support sector development and promote self-regulation.

It also suggested introducing a daily bonus for workers paid based on output to reduce incentives to engage in illegal mining, and monitoring whether licensed companies contribute to the welfare of communities living near their operations.

Institutional cooperation

According to the report, each district has officers responsible for monitoring mining activities who report to RMB.

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District Mining Task Forces made up of various institutions conduct inspections, and their findings are shared with local authorities to support enforcement.

However, the committee noted that district-level teams lack the capacity to inspect all mining sites.

Nationwide, 994 mining pits remain unreclaimed, posing risks of landslides, accidents and fatalities.

MPs raise concerns

During the debate, MP Egide Nkuranga warned about the environmental and health risks associated with chemicals used in illegal mining.

"For example, mercury used to clean gold can enter water sources. Fish may ingest it, and people who consume the fish can later be affected through the food chain," he said.

Nkuranga suggested that universities work with RMB to conduct regular research to monitor chemical exposure in areas affected by mining, particularly where illegal activities are reported.

MP Christine Mukabunani said illegal mining is difficult to curb partly because it can be more lucrative than legal work.

She noted that miners operating illegally can sometimes earn up to ten times more than those employed by licensed companies and paid based on production.