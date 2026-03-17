Rwanda: 10 Key Facts About Rwanda's New Startup-Investor Platform

The government last week launched Innovate Rwanda, a national digital platform designed to connect startups, investors, talent and ecosystem support organisations across the country.

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The platform serves as a central gateway to Rwanda's innovation ecosystem, making it easier for founders, partners and investors to discover opportunities, collaborate and grow innovative ventures.

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Innovate Rwanda aims to bring together key actors shaping the country's innovation landscape while improving coordination among programmes and partners that support entrepreneurs.

By providing a single home for the ecosystem, the platform is expected to help innovators access resources, visibility and networks needed to scale their ideas.

Below are 10 key things to know about the platform.

1. Connecting startups with investors

Innovate Rwanda enables startups and innovators to connect directly with local and international investors interested in funding Rwandan ventures.

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2. Gateway to Rwanda's innovation ecosystem

The platform positions itself as "the national front door" for startups, investors and ecosystem players seeking to engage with Rwanda's innovation landscape.

3. Helping investors discover high-potential startups

Investors can browse verified startup profiles and identify ventures aligned with their investment interests or industry focus.

The platform also allows investors to connect with ecosystem organisations that support deal flow and due diligence, improving visibility into Rwanda's startup ecosystem.

4. Strengthening founder-investor relationships

Beyond funding, the platform encourages investors to build long-term relationships with founders by providing mentorship, networks and industry expertise.

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5. Integrating data from existing ecosystem tools

Innovate Rwanda aggregates information from startup ecosystem platforms such as DealRoom, Accelerator App and Hanga Central, creating a centralised database of startups and investors.

"One of the biggest barriers many innovators face is access to information and data that allow them to forge partnerships and make the right decisions," said Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation.

She added that the platform will provide innovators, startups and technology partners with an environment where they can experiment, collaborate and develop solutions to real challenges across sectors.

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6. Increasing visibility for Rwandan startups

By listing startups and ecosystem players, the platform showcases Rwanda's innovation activity to global investors and partners.

Founders can create profiles to highlight their ventures, discover support programmes, access funding opportunities and connect with organisations that can help them grow.

7. Coordinating ecosystem support

Innovate Rwanda also aims to better align programmes, accelerators and ecosystem partners, making it easier for startups to access funding and technical support.

8. Supporting collaboration across the ecosystem

The platform connects multiple stakeholders, including startups, investors, innovation hubs and support organisations, helping strengthen partnerships and deal flow.

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9. Attracting international investment

By making startup information easily accessible online, the platform allows global investors to discover opportunities in Rwanda, opening the door to cross-border partnerships and capital.

10. Supporting Rwanda's innovation strategy

Innovate Rwanda is part of the country's broader strategy to build a strong technology and startup ecosystem, alongside initiatives such as innovation hubs, venture funds and digital infrastructure.

The platform's investor portal is designed as a matchmaking and visibility tool that connects startups, investors and ecosystem partners to accelerate innovation and funding opportunities.

Rwanda's startup ecosystem was valued at $394 million in 2024, with startups raising about $38 million in funding, nearly six times higher than in 2022.