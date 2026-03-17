Rwanda: Youth Unemployment, Family Conflict Tied to Rising Theft Cases - Study

Youth unemployment, family conflicts, and substance abuse are among the key factors pushing some young Rwandans into theft, according to a parliamentary report that shows more than 119,000 people were arrested for theft-related offences between 2020 and 2025.

The report, presented to Parliament on March 12 by the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security, indicates that 119,916 individuals were apprehended over the five-year period, highlighting theft as a persistent challenge that threatens citizen safety and well-being in parts of the country.

Also read: Theft, assault remain leading crimes in Rwanda - new report

Presenting the findings, the committee chairperson, Hope Gasatura Tumukunde, said theft occurs in different forms, including livestock and crop theft, house break-ins, cybercrime, phone theft, snatching of personal belongings, and theft of electricity cables.

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The report shows that the highest number of cases was recorded between 2022 and 2023, reaching 32,616, with most perpetrators aged between 18 and 30.

According to the committee, family living conditions and the type of upbringing children receive are among the major drivers of the problem.

School dropouts among youth were also cited, often leading to idleness and involvement in drug abuse.

The report further indicates that 12,537 youth currently in rehabilitation centres did not complete school, while 1,700 are under the age of 17.

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Youth unemployment was also highlighted as a significant factor, alongside cases where graduates are reluctant to take available low-income jobs in their communities, particularly in sectors such as agriculture and livestock farming.

The committee warned that theft undermines citizens' security and freedom, as people often live in fear of criminals. It also affects household economies, slows family development, and can weaken public trust in justice and governance institutions.

The report notes that theft has contributed to a growing number of people being sent to rehabilitation centres, putting pressure on their capacity.

Authorities have introduced several measures to address the issue, including expanded security meetings where strategies to combat theft and other crimes are discussed, as well as joint public awareness campaigns encouraging citizens to avoid criminal activities.

Also read: Alcoholism, absence of family time threaten stability of Rwandan families

Other interventions include strengthening professional and community night patrols, promoting programmes that help young people find employment or start businesses, continuous monitoring of crime hotspots, and prosecuting individuals convicted of theft-related offences.

The report also highlights coordination among institutions involved in preventing and addressing theft, including security organs, local authorities, community patrol groups, and youth volunteers.

However, the committee noted that several challenges persist, including youth unemployment, cases where suspects escape prosecution due to insufficient evidence, and fear among some residents to report crimes due to possible retaliation.

Alcohol and drug abuse were also cited as factors pushing some individuals into theft, while in some cases certain citizens and leaders were accused of shielding suspects.

During the parliamentary discussions, MP Odette Uwamariya Wibabara emphasised the need to strengthen community policing, noting that communities should also play a greater role in maintaining security during the daytime.

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Meanwhile, MP Christine Bakundufite raised concerns about youth who return to rehabilitation centres after being released.

"There are children who leave rehabilitation centres but later return there," she said, questioning whether sufficient follow-up is conducted to ensure that the problems that initially led them there have been addressed.

Responding to the concerns, Tumukunde acknowledged that some youth return to rehabilitation centres because the conditions that initially led them there are often not fully resolved.

She also said community policing remains critical in addressing theft, although public participation has declined and needs to be strengthened.