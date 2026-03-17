Rwanda: Digital IDs - How Registration Is Progressing So Far

Around 4 p.m. on a chilly Thursday, about 70 people lined up at a digital national ID registration site at ADEPR Church Remera in Nyabisindu, some standing while others sat on benches waiting their turn.

A National Identification Agency (NIDA) staff member stood near the doorway, directing people and answering questions. Some women carried babies on their backs while keeping young children close.

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Those who had completed the process relaxed outside as dark clouds signalled approaching rain.

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Registrars at the site were not authorised to speak to the media, but one directed us to the supervisor who agreed to discuss how the exercise was progressing.

Alice Makeba Siwekirori, the supervisor at the Nyabisindu registration site in Remera, Gasabo District, said turnout has steadily increased since the exercise began.

"People now arrive early and keep coming until evening. Sometimes staff work until around 8 p.m. to serve everyone," she said.

According to Siwekirori, the first day saw a relatively low turnout, but interest has grown as residents become more familiar with the process.

"Some residents are still unfamiliar with the requirements. When we ask if they have their parents' national IDs, some wonder why. Once we explain, they understand," she said.

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She added that many citizens believe the digital ID will be safer than the current card, which can easily be lost.

When all the required details are available, the registration process takes about two to three minutes per person. However, delays occur when residents do not know certain information or when errors appear in the system.

"Sometimes people discover incorrect birthdates, children who are not yet registered, or wrong parent details. We help them correct the information before proceeding," she explained.

Josephine Mukesha, Director General of the National Identification Agency (NIDA), said early reluctance among some residents was largely fuelled by rumours about the biometric features of the new digital ID.

She noted that the new system largely builds on Rwanda's existing identity cards, which have been issued since 1962, with the main difference being updated technology.

Mukesha said the main concern raised by citizens was the iris scan, a new biometric feature being introduced.

"Fingerprints and facial recognition were already part of the existing system, so the iris scan is the only addition," she said, adding that most concerns have been resolved through public awareness.

Mukesha also dismissed fears that the digital ID could be used to track citizens, noting that such concerns often arise whenever a new system is introduced.

Under the Single Digital Identification Law, citizens cannot hold two government-issued identities. All current ID cards will become invalid and must be replaced with digital IDs by June 2027, according to the law's sunset provision.

"The digital ID comes in three forms. One can receive just the ID number, generate a digital token, or obtain a physical card with minimal information and a QR code. Citizens can choose the option that suits them," Mukesha explained.

She emphasised that citizens' personal information remains secure. During registration, the system collects names, parents' names, date and place of birth, nationality, current and voting addresses, and contact information.

"We also link family trees between parents and children to support service delivery," she said.

Mukesha added that consent is required for data use. Individuals aged 16 and above provide their own consent, while parents or legal guardians give consent for children under 16 or people with mental disabilities.

The digital ID system is integrated with Rwanda's Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS). Citizens must give consent whenever their personal data is shared.

Through a digital wallet and the eRainbow platform, citizens can see which institutions have accessed their information, when it was accessed, and revoke consent if necessary.

For students, registration is organised through schools to allow parents to participate.

"Biometric collection runs from Tuesday to Sunday to accommodate parents' schedules. Boarding school students aged 16 and above can give their own consent, while for those under 16 we either request consent from parents or wait until school holidays," Mukesha said.

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Special arrangements are also in place for elderly citizens and persons with disabilities, with teams sometimes conducting home visits to ensure no one is left behind.

The nationwide registration exercise follows a seven-week schedule with weekly rotations across key sectors.

In Kigali, semi-permanent registration sites have been set up in busy locations, including the car-free zone near BK, opposite Nyarugenge Market, Kimironko Market, and three sites in Kinyinya.

So far, NIDA has registered 2,373,854 citizens out of an estimated 14 million nationwide, with about 40,000 people enrolling each day.

Mukesha said the registration deadline for Kigali is April 2 and will not be extended. Residents who miss the exercise in the city will have another opportunity when the rollout moves to the Eastern Province.

After the nationwide exercise, sector offices will be equipped to continue registrations, particularly for new entrants such as children turning five and newborns.