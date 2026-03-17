Rwanda: Kid From Kigali Joins Metro Afro As Label Expands

Up-and-coming Rwandan artiste Kid From Kigali is the latest talent to join Metro Afro, a music label dedicated to nurturing emerging artists and supporting their growth in the industry.

The singer was among four artistes unveiled during the label's official launch at a dinner event titled "Metro Afro and Friends," held in Kimihurura on Friday, March 13. Other artistes currently under Metro Afro management include Confy, Boukuru, and Okama.

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Metro Afro was founded by US-based Rwandan musician Enric Sifa, born Eric Nshimiyumuremyi, who is known for his hit song Ingorofani. The label is headquartered in Portland, with operating offices in Phoenix and Kigali.

Speaking during the event, which brought together artists, media representatives, and other stakeholders in the creative industry for an evening of music, networking and celebration of African talent, Sifa said the label was established to discover promising young artists and help them develop professionally through mentorship, music production and promotion.

He explained that the initiative was inspired by his passion for music and his experience navigating the challenges of the industry.

Also read: Okkama, Bukuru join MetroAfro entertainment label

"As an artist who has spent many years in the music industry, I understand the difficulties that emerging artists often face," he said, noting that the label aims to provide a platform where young talents can access professional guidance and opportunities to reach wider audiences.

According to the founder, upcoming musicians signed to the label will have access to professional music production, mentorship and support to expand their reach both regionally and internationally.

After officially joining the label, Kid From Kigali said working under the new management will help elevate his music career while allowing him to maximise his potential.

"It's an honour to be part of the Metro Afro management. I am joining a group of artistes who share the same vision for music, and I am looking forward to achieving a lot with the label," he said.

Welcoming him to the label family, Boukuru said Metro Afro has already played a key role in her artistic development.

"I was an artist who had a lot in me, then Metro Afro came to help me unleash my potential. And here I am," she said.

No details were disclosed regarding the duration of Kid From Kigali's management contract with the label.

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For Sifa, Metro Afro is more than just a music label; it is an initiative aimed at contributing to the continued development of Rwanda's music industry by identifying new talent and equipping them with the tools needed to compete in the evolving global music landscape.

"I like to contribute to the development of the music industry and I am doing what I love," he said.

Kid From Kigali is also among the few East African rappers to have featured on BBC Radio 1Xtra, a digital urban contemporary and Black music station owned by BBC.

His latest track Yububu, featuring Mike Kayihura, is currently gaining strong airplay across Kigali's top clubs and entertainment venues.