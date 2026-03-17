Rwanda: Know About Internet Addiction

Currently, the internet has become a mode for communication, work and even entertainment. It has drastically changed the way people think, research and work . But over decades of its use, some harmful effects are being noticed .

Excessive use of the internet that interferes with daily life has been now recognized as internet addiction disorder. It means a state, where internet use takes over other social, recreational activities. In simple words, one gets restless if not available.

"Internet addiction" is a subset of broader technology addiction. Way back it was for radio(1930s), later for television, but with the virtual explosion of digital technology, there is no parallel between intensity of addiction to radio or T.V.

compared to the internet. It offers a wider range of experiences, hence is much more appealing to users. Observation of concerned persons and even research studies have shown that internet addiction is a real issue, which needs to be addressed.

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The harmful physical effects of excess use of the internet are well known. Reduced eye sight, chronic back and neck pain, cramps in fingers, carpal tunnel syndrome, obesity and its resultant problems are the physical effects of excess internet use. Emotional instability, being cut off from real emotions, are some of the mental ill effects. One addicted to the internet may find it difficult to focus on work at hand, thus reducing his efficiency.

Living in a fantasy world with more online friends than real ones, inability to nurture real human relationships, breakdown of existing relationships are the social hazards of excess internet use. Thus, it can be seen that excess internet use affects one's physical, mental, social, as well as occupational lives. Teenagers and adolescents are much more affected. Worse still, they may be drawn to porn or other undesirable sites, which can make them delinquents.

Giving it up becomes difficult for users. It has been observed that individuals addicted to the internet suffer from irritability, anxiety, vague headache, etc. problems if for any reason they are unable to use it, even for a short time.

Since younger people are more vulnerable, it is vital for elders to watch for warning features of IAD. Some of these are preoccupation with the Internet, where one is always thinking about previous on-line activity or anticipating the next one. Use of the Internet in increasing amounts of time in order to achieve satisfaction, no attempt or repeated, unsuccessful efforts to control, reduce or stop Internet use.

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Feelings of restlessness, depression, or irritability in the individual, when attempting to cut down Internet use, staying on-line longer than originally intended, even when avoidable.

Jeopardized or risked loss of jobs, significant relationships, educational or career opportunities because of excess Internet use, speaking lies to family members, therapists, or others to conceal the extent of craze with the Internet, use of the Internet as a way to escape from problems or to relieve a bad mood, are also some of the features of internet addiction.

It is important for well-wishers to check for the above-mentioned signs of IAD and help the affected person to overcome it. Counseling as individuals and in groups is the first step towards it. One should prepare a time table for net use and stick to it as much as possible. All efforts should be made to eat and sleep in time.

Youngsters and even others should be encouraged to take up other creative leisure time activities like outdoor sports, group games, to keep them away from the internet. Severe cases may need some help by psychiatrists.

Collective efforts by all concerned, can ensure that the internet is used as a tool and does not become a source of addiction for any person.

The author is a specialist in internal medicine.