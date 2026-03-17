Rwanda: Hoops League - APR Down Reg to Finish Top of First Round

Sunday, March 15

Men

APR 79-66 REG

AZOMCO 82-81 EAUR

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Women

REG 72-52 Kepler

American shooting guard Leonard Craig Randall and Osborn Shema combined for 40 points as APR BBC defeated Rwanda Energy Group (REG) BBC 79-66 on Sunday to finish the first round of the Rwanda Basketball League regular season at the top of the standings.

Playing before a packed Petit Stade Indoor Gymnasium, APR made the most of the home support to overcome REG and close the first round in style.

Coached by James Maye, APR dominated the opening quarter, racing to a 36-12 lead. REG responded strongly in the second quarter, winning it 14-5 to cut the deficit as the teams headed into halftime with APR still ahead 41-26.

In the second half, both sides were evenly matched, with the third quarter ending 17-17. REG edged the final quarter 23-21, but the margin was too small to overturn APR's earlier advantage.

Randall led the scoring with a game-high 27 points, while Shema added 13 points for the winning side.

In another game, Azomco BBC narrowly defeated East African University Rwanda (EAUR) BBC 82-81.

APR now top the league table with 15 points, two ahead of REG. RSSB Tigers BBC sit in third place with 11 points and a superior score average, while Patriots BBC occupy fourth place with the same number of points.

In the women's category, REG Women Basketball Club defeated Kepler Women Basketball Club 72-51 to remain top of the standings with a maximum 14 points.