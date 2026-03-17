Rwanda: Businesses Near Amahoro Stadium Feel Squeeze From Event Road Closures

When major matches or concerts take place at Amahoro Stadium and BK Arena, the surrounding neighbourhood fills with fans and excitement. Yet some nearby businesses say the road closures and strict security measures that accompany these events often keep customers away, turning what should be peak trading days into slow ones.

The road closures are linked to security protocols and crowd-control measures during high-attendance events, with authorities restricting vehicle access in designated zones to maintain safety and manage traffic flow.

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Although many residents acknowledge the importance of these precautions, some business operators say better coordination could reduce disruptions and limit financial losses.

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According to city officials, the redevelopment of Amahoro Stadium is transforming the surrounding area into one of Kigali's most ambitious entertainment zones. Beyond upgrading sports facilities, the project aims to reposition the area as a hub for events, leisure and tourism.

Emma Claudine Ntirenganya, spokesperson for the City of Kigali, said both planned and existing businesses around the stadium are largely entertainment-focused, including hotels, hospitality apartments, restaurants, cafés and bars.

"New accommodation facilities are also being established to cater for visitors attending matches, concerts and other major events," she said.

Yet some businesses around the stadium say the redevelopment has also brought unforeseen challenges.

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Restaurant, bar and café operators say road closures during major events often restrict customer access, disrupting trade at times when they would normally expect a surge in sales as crowds flock to the area.

"When there is a major event at the stadium, it becomes very difficult for customers to reach us. The roads are blocked, parking spaces are restricted, and many people assume businesses in the area are closed because of the security measures," said Annet Uwera, a restaurant manager operating near Amahoro Stadium.

"Instead of benefiting from the large crowds coming for the events, we often end up losing our regular customers. People who would normally stop by for a meal or a drink avoid the area because accessing it becomes complicated."

Jean Paul Kalisa, who owns a bar near BK Arena, said business owners initially expected higher revenues following the redevelopment, anticipating that the influx of visitors and frequent events would bring thousands of potential customers.

However, he said reality has fallen short of those expectations.

"On days when there is a big match or concert, the area becomes difficult to access. Security barriers go up, some roads are closed, and customers who usually drive here for lunch or dinner stay away because they cannot find parking or reach the restaurant easily," he said.

"We understand the need for security during large events, but those are the moments when we would normally expect more customers. Instead, we see fewer people than on regular days."

Kalisa said improved coordination during major events could help nearby businesses benefit from the crowds attending matches and concerts.

Joseph Nkurunziza Ryarasa, a policy and development analyst, says the area around the sports venues has yet to fully realise its commercial potential.

Ryarasa noted that while major infrastructure such as BK Arena and Amahoro Stadium has turned the area into a key destination for sports and entertainment, the surrounding business ecosystem is still developing.

"The businesses around BK Arena and Amahoro Stadium are not as active as they should be. You have modern facilities, but the commercial environment around them is still limited and not yet as conducive as it could be for visitors or residents," he said.

Ryarasa said security measures during major events are understandable but suggested that authorities could adopt approaches that allow businesses to operate while maintaining safety.

"It is reasonable to restrict vehicles for security reasons, but pedestrians should still be able to move freely so people can walk to bars, cafés and other businesses before or after events," he said.

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"In many countries, cars are restricted around large venues, but the surrounding streets are activated with outdoor seating and small setups that encourage people to gather and spend."

He added that limiting business activity during peak event days undermines the economic potential of an area designed to host large crowds.

"When businesses make little sales on days when thousands of people are nearby, it defeats the purpose of having such a high-potential location," he said.

Ryarasa also argued that the venues could be used more frequently to attract visitors even when there are no major matches or concerts.

"Both BK Arena and Amahoro Stadium are, to some extent, underutilised. Outside major events, the facilities are often quiet, yet they have spaces that could host restaurants, lounges, shops or smaller entertainment activities," he said.

"Activating those spaces would bring more people to the area, create jobs and generate revenue. The neighbourhood would remain vibrant throughout the year instead of only coming alive during major events."