Malawi: AGRA Malawi Engages Media in Food Systems Transformation Drive

AGRA Malawi has called for a strategic shift in how agricultural stories are told, urging journalists to move beyond passive reporting and become active partners in transforming the country's food systems.

Speaking on Monday during the opening of a two-day media onboarding workshop at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, AGRA Malawi Country Director, Dr. Eluphy Nyirenda, said the media plays a critical role in connecting innovation to the smallholder farmer.

"We believe that agricultural transformation is not only a technical process but also a national conversation," said Nyirenda. "Farmers, youth, policymakers, and investors all need access to reliable information about what is working, what needs improvement, and where the opportunities lie."

The workshop, which has drawn 20 journalists from across the country, exposed a significant awareness gap about AGRA's work. Many participants expressed surprise at the scale of the organisation's footprint, which spans districts such as Dowa, Kasungu, Lilongwe, Ntcheu, and Mzimba.

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Nyirenda observed that although agriculture remains the backbone of Malawi's economy, discussions around the sector are often fragmented. She stressed that journalists are key to simplifying complex information, sharing practical farming knowledge, and spotlighting innovations that are quietly transforming rural livelihoods.

"The media are not only reporters of events, but partners in shaping a more informed, inclusive, and forward-looking agricultural narrative for Malawi," she said.

She also traced AGRA's origins, noting that the organisation was founded in 2006 under the vision of the late former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, who sought to drive a uniquely African Green Revolution by empowering smallholder farmers to transition from subsistence to commercial farming.

Nyirenda explained that the organisation has since evolved from the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa to simply AGRA, reflecting a broader focus on transforming entire food systems. This includes interventions across the value chain--from seed systems and soil health to markets and policy frameworks.

Over the past two decades, AGRA's impact in Malawi has been significant. The organisation has supported the training of nine PhD and 28 MSc graduates, many of whom now lead research at the Department of Agricultural Research Services (DARS). It has also facilitated the production of over 16,000 metric tonnes of seed, released 31 improved crop varieties, and created 40,000 job opportunities for young people.

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These efforts are backed by a wide network of partners, including the Mastercard Foundation, MWAPATA, NASFAM, TRADELINE, Standard Bank, and various government ministries. Other organisations such as MACODA, MAFECO, and Salama Africa are actively implementing programmes focused on empowering youth and people living with disabilities.

Mlimi Radio journalist Catherine Tembo described the workshop as an eye-opening experience.

"It has been refreshing to see the linkages across the value chain, from incubation and proper farming practices to access to finance. This interaction has helped us understand how different stakeholders are working together for the benefit of smallholder farmers," she said.

The workshop will conclude with a field visit to the Youth Entrepreneurship for Future Farmers (YEFFA) programme, giving journalists a first-hand look at how these interventions are being implemented on the ground.

Nyirenda said the initiative is designed to build long-term collaboration between the media and development partners.

"Through your reporting, the stories of farmers and innovators can reach every corner of the country and inspire action across the entire food system," she said.