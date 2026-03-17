South Africa: Cape Mental Health Launches Intellectual Disability 2026 Awareness Campaign

press release

March is Intellectual Disability Awareness Month (IDAM), and Cape Mental Health is once again highlighting the rights, safety, and inclusion of people with intellectual disability.

This year, the focus is on protecting people with intellectual disability from violence, abuse, and neglect. Cape Mental Health's 2026 campaign is themed: "Blow the whistle to protect and end violence against people with intellectual disability."

The campaign will raise awareness about the vulnerabilities of people with intellectual disability exposed to crime, domestic violence, and sexual abuse, while highlighting practical tools, such as safety whistles, that can help them alert caregivers and community members in dangerous situations. Workshops will also teach young people about personal safety, consent, and how to report abuse safely.

The campaign runs alongside the national IDAM theme set by the South African Federation for Mental Health (SAFMH): "My Safety, My Right, My Grant: understanding the vulnerabilities of young people with intellectual disability and their experiences in accessing social assistance."

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"It is important to emphasise that abuse is never part of care, and violence against persons with intellectual disability is a crime, not a misunderstanding or an accident", says Carol Bosch, Deputy Executive Director at Cape Mental Health.

Every young person has the right to live safely and with dignity. Through this campaign, we aim to empower young people, support caregivers, and encourage communities to take action to prevent abuse and ensure access to justice for this marginalised group.

Cape Mental Health's Access to Justice Programme (ATJ) plays a critical role in supporting survivors of sexual abuse, ensuring that a person with intellectual disability can safely participate in the legal process. The programme provides psycho-legal assistance, guidance for caregivers, and practical support for young survivors navigating the justice system.

Community participation is a key focus of the campaign. Cape Mental Health encourages families, caregivers, and neighbours to listen, check on young people, and support whistle use as a simple but effective tool for safety. "By working together, we can help build safer, more inclusive communities where every person is protected, respected, and empowered," says Barbara Meyer, the PR and Communications Officer at Cape Mental Health.

Campaign activities throughout March 2026 include a podcast about the Access to Justice Programme to amplify its work, social media posts to raise awareness about protection and prevention of violence, radio interviews and press releases to raise public awareness, workshops on whistle safety, consent, and reporting abuse, distribution of educational materials and safety whistles to young people and caregivers, and celebrating the Trolley Race, the annual fun and sports day for the trainees at Training Workshops Unlimited.

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For more information about the IDAM 2026 campaign or Cape Mental Health's Access to Justice Programme, please email info@cmh.org.za or call 021 447-9040.

About Cape Mental Health

Cape Mental Health is a community-based organisation providing proactive mental health services in Cape Town and surrounding areas. The organisation promotes public awareness, supports vulnerable populations, and provides specialised programmes to ensure mental health, safety, and access to justice for people with intellectual disabilities.