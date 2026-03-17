Uganda: Low Handwashing Rates Worry Health Officials As Uganda Marks National Sanitation Week

Health officials in Uganda are raising concern over persistently low handwashing practices across the country, warning that poor hygiene continues to fuel the spread of preventable diseases.

According to Herbert Nabaasa, Commissioner for Environmental Health at the Uganda Ministry of Health, only about 46 percent of Ugandans consistently practice proper handwashing, a figure that remains below half of the population.

He says the challenge cuts across both urban and rural communities, including schools and public institutions, highlighting the need for stronger public health interventions.

"Handwashing and hand hygiene are fundamental aspects of public health. When we talk about preventing disease, hand hygiene is one of the key interventions," Nabaasa said.

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His remarks come as Uganda launches activities to mark National Sanitation Week, which will culminate in national commemorations scheduled for March 19 in Fort Portal City, located in Kabarole District.

The campaign focuses on improving sanitation, promoting hand hygiene, and expanding access to safe water as critical strategies for disease prevention.

Health authorities say a significant number of illnesses reported at health facilities are linked to poor hygiene and sanitation practices.

Nabaasa notes that diseases such as Cholera, Diarrhea, Tuberculosis, and Hepatitis B are closely associated with unsafe water, inadequate sanitation, and poor personal hygiene.

"These diseases are largely related to water, sanitation, and hygiene practices. Improving these areas would significantly reduce the burden of disease," he said.

Despite increased access to water in homes, institutions, and public places, Nabaasa says negative attitudes and poor personal responsibility remain major barriers to improved hygiene practices.

He points to poor waste disposal habits in markets and urban centers as an example. During sanitation activities in Kamwokya Market in Kampala, officials observed drainage channels blocked with garbage, which creates conditions that can contribute to disease outbreaks.

"You may find a shop where the drainage channel in front of it is blocked with waste. This points to a challenge of attitude and behavior among individuals," he said.

According to Nabaasa, addressing sanitation challenges will require a shift in public mindset and stronger individual responsibility.

To tackle the problem, the government is prioritizing community engagement and behavior change campaigns aimed at encouraging better hygiene practices.

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The Ministry of Health is working with institutions such as the Kampala Capital City Authority and local governments to conduct sanitation drives, community sensitization programs, and public clean-up activities.

Officials say the approach combines public education with enforcement measures to ensure compliance with sanitation standards.

"We need media houses, community leaders, and social media influencers to help us sensitize the public about the importance of sanitation and hand hygiene," Nabaasa said.

The government is also developing a National Sanitation Policy, which officials believe will strengthen coordination across sectors and improve sanitation practices through both public engagement and enforcement mechanisms.

Nabaasa says the policy will help institutionalize sanitation standards and encourage communities to adopt healthier practices.

"We believe that through engagement and enforcement, we can improve compliance and ultimately reduce the burden of disease," he said.

Health authorities stress that improving sanitation and handwashing habits remains one of the most effective and low-cost strategies for preventing disease, urging communities to take personal responsibility for maintaining clean environments and practicing proper hygiene.