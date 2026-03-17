Somalia: Somali Army Holds Iftar Gathering to Honour Soldiers Killed in Anti-Shabaab Fight

17 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The command of the Somali National Army organised an iftar gathering to commemorate troops who died in operations against the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, officials said.

The event paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives defending the country, its people and their faith, according to statements released by military authorities.

Several ministers from the Federal Government of Somalia attended the gathering, led by Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi. Senior army officers were also present, including the chief of defence forces and other national officials.

Speakers at the event praised the determination and sacrifices shown by Somali troops engaged in ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab, describing their efforts as crucial to restoring security across the country.

Prayers were offered for those killed in combat, with officials saying their deaths represented an honourable sacrifice in defence of Somalia and its citizens.

Participants also highlighted recent gains in the campaign against the militants, commending the sustained efforts of national forces to stabilise areas affected by years of insurgency.

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