Somalia: Djiboutian Aussom Troops Deploy to Beledweyne to Take Over Security Duties

Beledweyne — Troops from Djibouti serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia have arrived in the central Somali city of Beledweyne to assume security responsibilities there and in the nearby town of Buulo Burde, officials said.

The newly deployed 13th Battalion replaced the 11th Battalion, which completed its rotation after months of operations in Beledweyne, Dhuusamareeb and Buulo Burde.

The incoming unit is led by commander Ahmed Adan Abdullahi. They were received at Ugaas Khaliif Airport by outgoing battalion commander Mohamed Omar Said and other Djiboutian officers attached to the mission.

Speaking during the handover, the commander of the 13th Battalion said his troops were ready to fully assume operational duties and would continue supporting efforts to maintain security in cooperation with local communities and the Federal Government of Somalia.

Colonel Said urged the new contingent to strengthen ties with residents and uphold commitments made by their predecessors to safeguard stability and assist civilians.

The AUSSOM mission plays a key role in stabilisation efforts across central Somalia, particularly in areas still facing threats from the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab.