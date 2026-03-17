Ethiopia Urges Fuel Conservation As Middle East Tensions Disrupt Global Supply

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on oil companies, service stations and the public to conserve fuel, warning that escalating tensions in the Middle East are disrupting global energy supplies.

In a statement posted on social media, Abiy said the conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran had significantly affected oil markets, making it harder for import-dependent countries such as Ethiopia to secure adequate supplies.

"As a result of the situation in the Middle East, fuel-importing nations are facing difficulties obtaining regular shipments," Abiy said.

He stressed that until conditions stabilise, fuel use should be carefully managed and prioritised for essential services including transport, healthcare and food distribution.

Regional tensions have intensified since reported joint strikes by Israel and the United States on February 28, prompting military retaliation from Iran targeting several locations across the region.

The crisis has also heightened concerns over security in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route for global oil shipments, further fuelling anxiety over energy security.

Ethiopia, which imports all of the fuel it consumes, is considered among the countries most vulnerable to disruptions in international supply chains, prompting renewed government appeals for conservation and careful management of existing resources.