Malawi: DPP Fostino Maele Discontinues Norman Chisale's K5 Billion Corruption Case, Opening Door for Release of Seized Assets

In a decision that is already igniting fierce debate over the integrity of Malawi's justice system, Director of Public Prosecutions Fostino Maele has discontinued the high-stakes K5 billion unexplained wealth and money laundering case against Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Chisale--effectively lifting the legal cloud that had hung over one of the country's most controversial public figures.

The case, which had been before the High Court's Financial Crimes Division in Lilongwe, alleged that Chisale accumulated wealth totalling over K5.4 billion between 2014 and 2020 while serving as director of security services at the Office of the President and Cabinet--assets the State argued were grossly disproportionate to his known sources of income. In one of the most sweeping anti-corruption crackdowns in recent years, authorities seized 86 vehicles, 21 properties, and froze bank accounts holding approximately K1.7 billion.

That entire prosecution has now been halted.

The discontinuance, confirmed in court by Judge Violet Chipao on March 13, 2026, followed a formal notice from Maele, who cited a prior professional connection to the matter. Before his appointment as DPP, Maele had represented Chisale in private practice. Acknowledging this conflict, he sought direction from Attorney General Frank Mbeta, who ultimately instructed that the case be discontinued.

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While the legal basis for the move rests on procedural propriety, the implications are far more troubling. The same prosecutorial system that once built a detailed case around billions in suspected illicit wealth has now dismantled it--raising uncomfortable questions about consistency, independence, and the influence of power within Malawi's justice framework.

With the charges withdrawn, attention is rapidly shifting to the fate of the seized assets. Chisale's lawyer, Chancy Gondwe, has indicated that, in the absence of an active criminal case or separate civil forfeiture proceedings, the State has no legal grounds to continue holding the properties and funds. In practical terms, this could trigger the release of assets once presented as evidence of corruption on a massive scale.

The development also fits into a growing pattern. In recent months, Maele has discontinued several high-profile corruption cases involving senior political figures, including Jean Mathanga and Joseph Mwanamvekha, fuelling public concern that prosecutions targeting powerful individuals are increasingly collapsing before reaching conclusion.

Legal experts are now sounding the alarm. University of Malawi law professor Garton Kamchedzera has warned that repeated discontinuances risk eroding confidence in the justice system, arguing that political influence appears to be overtaking professional legal judgment. Anti-corruption campaigner Michael Kaiyatsa has since called for sweeping reforms to the powers and appointment process of the DPP, pushing for greater transparency and accountability.

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Although the law permits the State to reintroduce the case within six months, such provisions have historically offered little reassurance in high-profile matters. Past precedents, including the discontinued corruption case involving former president Bakili Muluzi, continue to cast a long shadow over public expectations.

For now, Norman Chisale walks free of the charges that once threatened to define his public career, while billions in seized assets edge closer to being returned. But beyond the courtroom, a more profound question lingers--whether Malawi's fight against corruption is being pursued with consistency, or quietly reshaped by the very power it seeks to confront.