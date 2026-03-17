South Africa: Flooding Forces Limpopo Schools to Close

Heavy rains in Vhembe have washed away bridges and damaged roads

Limpopo has seen heavy rains since the start of the year, causing floods and widespread disruptions.

Downpours in Vhembe district over the weekend forced some schools to close on Monday and Tuesday.

Hundreds of people were cut off from school, university and workplaces on Monday.

Flooding in the northern and eastern parts of Limpopo has disrupted schooling for hundreds of learners and university students.

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Damaged roads, washed-away bridges and submerged river crossings left entire communities cut off on Monday.

It has been raining heavily in the area for two weeks. There were particularly heavy downpours over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Limpopo Department of Education announced that several schools in the Vhembe and Mopani districts would be closed on Monday and Tuesday while authorities assessed safety risks.

In Wayeni village, southwest of Louis Trichardt and close to Elim, about 800 households depend on a crossing over the Ritavi River to access schools, healthcare and other services. The river flooded over the weekend, making it impossible for learners and teachers to reach schools.

Nsthaneto Mabasa, 17, a learner at George Msiza High School, said many of his classmates could not write their first term tests.

"There is no bridge here, so when the river floods, we cannot go to school. Teachers also did not come [to school]," he said.

Parent Suzan Mogale said grade 12 learners were most affected.

"Due to the flooding, our children missed writing the Geography test. This also happened in January. It is worrying, and we hope the government will build a bridge," she said.

In Chavani village, not far from Elim, damaged roads have also kept learners from attending school.

Justice Masonto, secretary of the school governing body at Xinguva Primary School, said he doubts it would be safe to reopen the school on Wednesday.

"What improvement will be made in three days? It does not make sense, and some of the classrooms are leaking," he said.

Several schools have been affected across Chavani, Mbhokota and Riverplaats, where roads were damaged and a bridge washed away.

"It is a disaster. The situation has worsened since the January floods," said Abie Khosa from the Elim Taxi Association.

"We cannot reach many areas, and it has been raining for about three weeks. Banks still expect instalment payments at the end of the month for some of the taxis."

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Students living in Tswinga village were unable to reach the University of Venda campus after a low-lying bridge over the Dzindi River was submerged on Monday, cutting the village off from Thohoyandou.

This comes barely two months after local businessman Alie Nur was swept away while attempting to cross the bridge during heavy rains. His body was only found weeks later.

Tswinga resident Thomas Masala, who works in Thohoyandou, said the bridge is the only practical route linking the village to workplaces, schools, health facilities and shops.

"Our lives stop when this bridge is underwater. People cannot go to work, learners cannot reach school, and businesses suffer." He was frustrated that "every time the river rises, it feels like we are forgotten".

Department of Education spokesperson Mike Maringa said Vhembe and Mopani were the hardest hit districts, with many roads impassable and access to schools cut off.

He said to safeguard learners and educators, the department had suspended schooling on Monday and Tuesday in all affected areas.

Maringa said learners who missed tests due to flooding will be given an opportunity to write when conditions improve.

He urged parents not to allow learners to cross flooded rivers or bridges.

"Learner safety is the priority," he said.

Published with the Limpopo Mirror