South Africa: Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of Madlanga Commission Witness

The man accused of murdering a Madlanga Commission witness has appeared in the Brakpan Magistrates' Court.

Matipandile Sotheni appeared in the court to face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, premeditated murder, three counts of attempted murder and unlawful position of ammunition in relation to the murder of "Witness D", Marius Van der Merwe.

Van der Merwe appeared at the commission in November last year.

"It is alleged that after Witness D, Marius Van der Merwe, testified at the Madlanga Commission regarding matters relating to a murder investigation in Brakpan in November 2025. The accused conspired to kill Van der Merwe and conducted surveillance on the deceased.

"It is further alleged that on 05 December 2025, the accused positioned himself at the vicinity of the deceased's residence. When the deceased arrived home with his wife and two minor children, it is alleged that the accused shot the deceased, and he was declared dead on the scene," National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said.

Sotheni was arrested following investigations by the Madlanga Task Team established to "investigate cases emanating from the Madlanga commission of Inquiry".

"The accused was arrested on 14 March 2026 and is remanded in custody. In court the matter was postponed to 25 March for an opposed bail application," Mahanja said.