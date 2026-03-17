South Africa: North West Refutes Viral Image of Alleged Learner Killing

The North West Department of Education has moved to dispel misleading information currently circulating on social media of a photo of a 54-year-old woman allegedly arrested for beating a 12-year-old learner to death for not wearing proper school uniform.

In a statement issued on Monday, following a joint investigation with the South African Police Service, the department confirmed that the story attached to the widely shared image is false.

The department said the incident did not occur in any school within the province.

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According to the department, the content was deliberately fabricated and shared on social media with the intention to mislead the public and tarnish the department's image.

The provincial department has condemned the spread of misinformation and urged members of the public to verify information before sharing it on digital platforms.

Anyone with credible information related to the matter is encouraged to report it to the relevant authorities.

Reaffirming its commitment to the safety and the wellbeing of all learners, the department said it will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to address and counter misinformation that may cause panic or reputational damage.

The MEC for Education in the province, Viola Motsumi has also warned the public against the sharing of unverified content.

"The public is cautioned against sharing fake information that has not been verified with the department. The primary purpose of these circulating messages is to mislead and cause panic among members of the public."

Motsumi also emphasised the department's ongoing commitment to protect the dignity, safety, and wellbeing of both learners and educators in schools.

She added that challenges within schools will continue to be addressed in an honest and transparent manner.

The department reiterated that the public should rely on information shared through its official communication channels to ensure its authenticity.