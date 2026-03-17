Uganda: KCB Bank's Ntambi and Mohammad Deliver Strong WRC Debut At Safari Rally

Naivasha — In their first-ever participation at the World Rally Championship, KCB Bank-sponsored rally driver Oscar Ntambi and his co-driver Uthman Mohammad from Uganda put on an incredible show, clinching victory in the ARC2 category after outpacing Kenya's Evans Nzioka.

The Ugandan team, competing under the Forest Rally Team, drove their Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X through some of the most difficult rallying stages in the world to achieve an outstanding first victory against a field of seasoned international rivals.

The World Rally Championship Safari Rally, widely considered one of the most difficult rallies on the world calendar, puts drivers to the test with its harsh gravel sections, deep ruts, dust, volcanic rock, and erratic weather.

Ntambi and Mohammad demonstrated tenacity and strategic driving to stay competitive throughout the stages despite mechanical difficulties, including overheating that required the crew to halt and control the vehicle briefly.

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After the race, Ntambi remarked, 'The Safari Rally is one of the toughest rallies in the world, and it pushes both driver and machine to the limit.' He added that, "Although there were some mechanical difficulties along the way, the main goal was to control the vehicle and finish well. We are really grateful to our sponsor, KCB Bank for the opportunity and proud of ourselves for finishing our first WRC rally and getting this outcome."

More than 350 kilometres of exceptional stages made up the competitive route of the rally. Crews tackled famous portions like Camp Moran, Kedong, Sleeping Warrior, and Hell's Gate, where even the most skilled drivers are frequently punished by rugged terrain and fast passages.

Ntambi showed a steady pace and cautious car control throughout the race, which is a tactic that is frequently crucial in the Safari Rally, where endurance usually triumphs over pure speed.

With multiple additional Ugandan crews competing in the Kenyan classic and flying the national flag in the regional motorsport arena, the impressive result demonstrates the increasing competitiveness of Ugandan rally drivers on the global scene.

An important backer of Ntambi's campaign, KCB Bank Uganda, commended the driver and his group for their performance and tenacity.

This outcome shows the influence of ongoing investment in sports development, according to Noela Byuma, Head of Marketing and Communications at KCB Bank Uganda.

"It takes incredible agility and perseverance to compete at the World Rally Championship level for the first time and come out on top. As KCB Bank Uganda, we are very proud of Oscar's performance and for putting not just the bank, but our country on the Map at such a big event. We continue to reaffirm our commitment to sports development at every level and helping athletes reach their full potential including creating opportunities to compete internationally."

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As part of its larger commitment to youth development across the region, KCB Bank continues to invest in the development of several other sports, including rugby, golf, volleyball, and marathons, among others.