Uganda: Butabika Grappling With Funding Gap Amid Rise in Mental Illness

Kampala — Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital has a funding deficit of Shs102 billion to effectively run its wage, non-wage and capital development priorities, according to Executive Director, Dr. Juliet Nakku.

While appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (Central Government) on Monday, 16 March 2025, Dr. Nakku said the institution requires Shs24 billion to among others, improve staffing levels but has only been given a wage budget of Shs9.6 billion.

She added that the hospital requires a none-wage budget of Shs60 billion and capital development budget of Shs40 billion, but only received Shs10 billion and Shs2.2 billion respectively.

"We have 14 psychiatric specialist doctors serving a population of 1000 patients which is a drop in the ocean. Ideally we should have one doctor to 30 patients but the ratio is now one doctor to 100 patients, and one nurse to 60 patients, which is very high for nursing that is very intensive in mental health," said Dr. Nakku.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She added that the staff structure has increased over the last two years from 533 to 833 positions, however, these require funding to be filled.

The comments followed concerns by legislators over the increasing rates of mental illness in the country.

Gorreth Namugga, the Chairperson of the Committee noted that there is a high prevalence depression rate of close to 4.6 per cent, adding that the suicide rates in communities have also increased.

"The escalating level of mental illness in children of 22.9 per cent is simply too high. What should parents do to mitigate this? Have you implemented the policy of integrating mental health services into primary health care?" Namugga asked.

Asuman Basalirwa (JEEMA, Bugiri Municipality) commended the training institution under the hospital, and asked whether there is a transition policy for the trainees into the hospital system.

"What is the availability of the health professionals that you train, to serve within other regional referral hospitals?" Basalirwa said.

Amuria District Woman Representative, Hon. Susan Amero observed that little publicity has been done by the hospital on the topic of mental illness and how to improve mental health.

"When have you ever appeared on radios or televisions to sensitise the public about mental health and how they can avert such situations?" Amero asked.

Dr. Nakku highlighted a number of causes of increased mental health problems among young individuals including unemployment rates, family breakdowns and academic stress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have previously talked about school programmes that do not allow young people to rest enough. They have preps that start at 4.00a.m. yet they slept at 11.00p.m. the previous night. The high academic expectations from parents and the community also contribute to mental breakdown cases," she said.

She also noted the alcohol and substance abuse problem, to which she attributed 30 per cent of patients at Butabika Hospital.

Responding to the availability of mental health professionals at health facilities, Dr. Nakku said efforts have been made to increase the number of psychologists, counsellors and social workers at all health centres and district hospitals in the country.

"This will enable people to get help early within their communities before they decompensate so severely to come to Butabika. What we need support with is for Parliament to lobby for wage increase for other hospital facilities to recruit those staff," she added.

Dr. Nakku told the committee that the hospital carries out social media campaigns and radio talk shows to increase mental health awareness, adding that curated information is also provided via their call centre.