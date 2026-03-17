Namibia: Gender Ministry Rehabilitates 75 Children

About 75 children who have been living on the streets have completed their five-week rehabilitation and reintegration training with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare.

The training, in partnership with the National Youth Service (NYS) was done at Henties Bay and targets children between the ages of 12 and 18 from the Khomas, Hardap, Erongo, Otjozondjupa and Omaheke regions.

The training focused on instilling discipline, patriotism, voluntarism and basic agricultural skills.

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In her keynote speech, minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Sanet Steenkamp congratulated the children for completing the programme and commended their courage and determination.

She affirmed the government's commitment to supporting children living and working on the streets.

"Completing the programme demonstrates resilience and the willingness to pursue a better future. Today is not just about celebrating the end of this programme, it is about recognising the beginning of a new journey for each one of you," she said.

Participants received graduation certificates and special awards were presented to participants who stood out during the programme in terms of discipline, commitment, positive attitude and leadership.

NYS commissioner Felix Musukubili says the training is not only about discipline and structure, but also about helping the children discover their potential and pursue education as a pathway to a better future.

Musukubili appeals to families to welcome their children back home with understanding and support, acknowledging that the journey ahead may not always be easy.

"Children will need encouragement, patience and guidance if the positive change that has started during the programme is to last a lifetime," he says.

The training also provided psychotherapeutic services to align with 'My Namibia, My Pride', a national call to action nurturing unity, self-reliance and pride in Namibian identity.