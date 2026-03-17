Kenya's Top Female Rally Driver Sheghu Scoops Two Continental Awards in a Month

Nairobi — Fresh from competing in the 2026 WRC Safari Rally, Kenya's top female rally driver, Pauline Sheghu, has won two global awards this month for her stellar contribution in various industries.

Sheghu, a veteran rally driver, scooped the Trailblazing Woman Award in Public Relations at the Women of Impact in Sports Awards 2026 (AWISI).

Sheghu, a distinguished public relations and sports communications leader with over 20 years of experience in Kenya's public sector, was celebrated for breaking barriers in motorsport and inspiring women across Africa to pursue careers in rally driving and high-performance sport.

Sheghu was also named the 2026 Woman of Impact in Sports.

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Another Kenyan celebrated was Dr. Carole Okoth, a Sports Medicine Doctor who was recognized for advancing athlete welfare and performance through sports medicine, while championing health, safety, and professional excellence in sport.

"I am so delighted and honored to be recognized on the continent. Winning two awards in a month is no mean feat, especially after having a heartbreaking WRC Safari Rally 2026," Sheghu, a veteran broadcaster, said.

Sheghu, alongside her navigator Linet Ayuko were forced to retire on the second day of the rally after her vehicle was stoned by unknown individuals.

Driving a Subaru Impreza STi N12, the renowned journalist was making her fourth appearance in the global competition.

The AWISI Women of Impact in Sports Award 2026 is a virtual recognition of 20 exceptional African women who are using sport as a tool to advance gender equality, justice, leadership, and social change across Africa and within the diverse areas of sports.

This is the third year AWISI has celebrated women for their exceptional work. This year, it aligned with International Women's Day 2026 under the theme "Give to Gain", highlighting generosity, service, and transformative impact for girls and women in sport.

Selected through a rigorous review process by a 13-member continental panel of women judges, the finalists among the Sheghu emerged from 75 nominations received from 17 countries.

The final 20 nominees were drawn from 14 different countries; they reflect strong commitment and impact across a diverse range of sectors, including athlete leadership, governance, journalism, sports medicine, law, administration, and community development.

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-About Pauline Sheghu-