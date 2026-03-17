Sudan: State Minister At Finance Ministry Announces Imminent Launch of National Procurement System

17 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

State Minister at the Ministry of Finance, Mohamed Nour Abdel-Daem, announced the completion of the design of the national electronic procurement system, paving the way for a transition from the traditional manual procurement system to a fully digital platform.

He said the system includes a dedicated platform for government tenders and bids, forming part of a comprehensive shift toward e-procurement.

The State Minister indicated that preparations are underway to launch the system as an integrated digital platform covering the full public procurement cycle, a move expected to enhance efficiency and reinforce transparency in government purchasing processes. The system will also link government entities with suppliers, as well as with financial, reporting, and other national systems.

He added that one of the key features of the system is reducing reliance on paper-based procedures, thereby saving time and effort required to complete government procurement and contracting processes.

Abdel-Daem further noted that the system is part of the government's public financial reform programme.

He also commended the role of information technology engineers at the Ministry of Finance for their significant contributions to the project.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.