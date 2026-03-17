Sudan: State Minister At Finance Ministry Announces Imminent Launch of National Procurement System

State Minister at the Ministry of Finance, Mohamed Nour Abdel-Daem, announced the completion of the design of the national electronic procurement system, paving the way for a transition from the traditional manual procurement system to a fully digital platform.

He said the system includes a dedicated platform for government tenders and bids, forming part of a comprehensive shift toward e-procurement.

The State Minister indicated that preparations are underway to launch the system as an integrated digital platform covering the full public procurement cycle, a move expected to enhance efficiency and reinforce transparency in government purchasing processes. The system will also link government entities with suppliers, as well as with financial, reporting, and other national systems.

He added that one of the key features of the system is reducing reliance on paper-based procedures, thereby saving time and effort required to complete government procurement and contracting processes.

Abdel-Daem further noted that the system is part of the government's public financial reform programme.

He also commended the role of information technology engineers at the Ministry of Finance for their significant contributions to the project.