South Africa: Learners Inhale Fire Extinguisher Chemicals in Dangerous New 'Chuff' Trend

Joburg EMS is warning parents and schools about a dangerous new trend called 'Chuff' where learners inhale fire extinguisher contents.

Inhaling fire extinguisher chemicals can lead to breathing difficulties, pneumonia, seizures and death, the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has warned.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has warned parents and schools about a dangerous new trend among learners called "Chuff."

The trend involves learners inhaling the contents of fire extinguishers. A video of a group of learners taking part in the trend recently circulated on social media.

EMS said the trend is very dangerous and can cause serious health problems. Fire extinguishers contain chemicals such as dry powder and carbon dioxide. These chemicals are meant only for putting out fires. People should never inhale them.

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Doing so can lead to breathing difficulties, pneumonia and seizures. In some cases, it can even cause death.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged parents, teachers and communities to educate young people about the dangers of trends like "Chuff."

"Fire extinguishers are for safety, not for inhalation or fun. Young people need to understand the risks," Mulaudzi said.

The City reminded residents that BeSafe Centres operate across all seven regions of Johannesburg. These centres teach people about fire safety, prevention and the safe use of fire extinguishers.

Schools can invite EMS Public Education Officers to run awareness programmes for learners. Mulaudzi urged communities to contact the City's Public Education Unit so that officials can come into schools and teach learners about life and fire safety.

The City called on all communities to work together to protect young people and keep them safe from harmful social media trends.

Residents can report life-threatening emergencies by calling the EMS Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911.