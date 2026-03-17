South Africa: Floods Cut Off Camps and Close Roads in Northern Kruger

SANParks says the Shingwedzi and Luvuvhu river systems are rising fast, and more changes in water levels are expected ahead.

SANParks says no evacuations are needed yet, but officials are watching the Shisha Stream near Babalala and Sirheni very closely.

Days of heavy rainfall across Limpopo have caused rivers in Kruger National Park to rise fast. The flooding has cut off access to several camps and closed roads in the northern section of the reserve.

South African National Parks (SANParks) says water levels in the Shingwedzi and Luvuvhu river systems have risen quickly. More rain is forecast for the coming days, and further changes to water levels are expected.

The park was already at higher risk before the latest rains. Heavy rainfall earlier in 2026 had left river catchment areas saturated, which SANParks says raised the risk of flooding, EWN reported.

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The Shingwedzi River is still rising, but SANParks says water levels have not yet reached a stage that would require the evacuation of staff or visitors.

Officials are closely monitoring the Shisha Stream near Babalala and Sirheni, where water has already overflowed onto a tarred road.

Flooding has hit several facilities in the northern section of the park, including access through Punda Maria and Pafuri gates. The flooding has also affected a number of bush camps in the area.

Most gravel roads in the northern and central regions of Kruger are temporarily closed. SANParks has urged all visitors to remain alert and to follow road signage.

SANParks says it will continue to closely monitor the situation as more rain is expected. The organisation says the safety of visitors, staff and infrastructure remains its top priority.