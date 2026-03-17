Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe's Son Back in Court After Plea Deal Hearing Postponed

Robert Mugabe's son Bellarmine and co-accused Tobias Matonhodze face seven charges and are negotiating a plea deal with the State.

Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze's plea deal hearing was postponed on Tuesday after the senior prosecutor was not in court.

Robert Mugabe's son Bellarmine and his co-accused Tobias Matonhodze were due to enter a plea deal in court on Tuesday. The court postponed the hearing because the senior prosecutor was absent.

The two men face seven charges linked to an alleged violent altercation with a man believed to be a gardener at Mugabe's home in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

The charges include attempted murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition, defeating the ends of justice, contravening the Immigration Act, theft and pointing a firearm.

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The pair chose to abandon bail and enter a plea deal with the State after it emerged that both men were in South Africa illegally.

They are expected to plead guilty to some of the charges while maintaining their innocence on others.

Defence lawyer Sinenhlanhla Mnguni told the court on Tuesday that the State was 80% complete with plea negotiations.

"We are at the stage of trying to conclude them. Unfortunately, the senior prosecutor wasn't in court today. We are hoping as the State that we can finalise the plea negotiations when we return next week," Mnguni said.

Outside the court, members of ActionSA chanted against the accused over their immigration status, demanding that "they get deported."

Mnguni said he refrains from engaging in political issues. "People are free to protest as they wish, the constitution allows us to do so," he said.

He said legal representatives are trained not to let public opinion influence court outcomes. "I don't think the Magistrate will be swayed," Mnguni said.

The pair will return to court on 24 March 2026.