Uganda: Muhoozi, Ethiopian Envoy Discuss Deepening Bilateral Ties

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, has reaffirmed Uganda's deepening military and diplomatic ties with Ethiopia following high-level talks with Ethiopia's ambassador in Kampala.

The meeting, held Monday at the Special Forces Command headquarters, brought together Gen Kainerugaba and Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu, alongside senior Ethiopian diplomatic and military officials, in discussions centred on bilateral cooperation, regional security, and historical ties between the two nations.

Gen Kainerugaba described relations between Uganda and Ethiopia as a "strong and enduring bond," emphasizing that cooperation between Kampala and Addis Ababa extends beyond formal agreements to shared cultural and historical foundations.

"The partnership transcends modern political arrangements," he said, noting that both countries are connected by common values within the Nile Basin and longstanding people-to-people ties. He added that these links provide an "unshakeable foundation" for expanding collaboration in security and other sectors.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The CDF also referenced previous military engagements between the two countries, including a 2024 visit to Uganda by Birhanu Jula, Ethiopia's Chief of General Staff, describing such exchanges as key to strengthening defence cooperation.

The discussions come at a time when regional security collaboration remains a priority for countries in the Horn of Africa and the wider East African region, with both Uganda and Ethiopia playing influential roles in peacekeeping and stabilization efforts.

Ambassador Yimenu welcomed the continued engagement, thanking Gen Kainerugaba for what she described as a warm reception and constructive dialogue. She said Ethiopia remains committed to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

She also conveyed congratulations from Addis Ababa to Yoweri Museveni following his recent re-election, expressing optimism that ties between the two countries will deepen further during his new term in office.

"We look forward to these five years as an opportunity to grow and flourish our relationship with Uganda," she said, reaffirming Ethiopia's commitment to sustained diplomatic and military collaboration.

Beyond defence and security, both sides signaled interest in broadening cooperation into other areas of mutual benefit, underscoring the comprehensive nature of the partnership. Officials noted that continued dialogue at both political and military levels would be critical in advancing shared strategic interests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda and Ethiopia have historically maintained close relations, underpinned by cooperation in regional organizations and joint efforts to address cross-border challenges, including security threats and economic development.

Analysts say such high-level engagements reflect a wider push among African states to reinforce intra-regional alliances amid evolving geopolitical dynamics, with defence diplomacy playing a central role.

The latest meeting signals Kampala's intent to maintain strong ties with Addis Ababa, positioning both nations as key partners in advancing stability and cooperation across East Africa and the Nile Basin region.