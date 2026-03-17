Nigeria: No Evidence That Nigerian Billionaire Aliko Dangote Is Selling His Oil Refinery

No evidence that Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is selling his oil refinery

IN SHORT: Several social media posts claim that the Nigerian business mogul is selling his oil refinery for "about $30 billion". But there is no evidence to support this.

"JUST IN: Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has reportedly put his Dangote Refinery up for sale for about $30 billion," begins a post circulating on Facebook in March 2026.

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The post also claims that "the news has already attracted several foreign buyers".

Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian billionaire, philanthropist and founder of the Dangote Group, a dominant cement producer and West Africa's largest conglomerate, operating in 17 countries. Dangote refinery, located in Nigeria's Lagos state, is Africa's largest oil refinery.

The claim also appears here and here. The posts feature photos of Dangote and what appears to be an oil refinery.

But is Dangote selling the oil refinery? We checked.

No evidence

The posts cite "reports" but don't link to any articles from credible news outlets. And we found no such reports. Instead in 2025, Dangote announced that the group was on track to "generate $30 billion in total revenue" and that he intended to list the oil refinery on the stock market by the end of 2026.

We noticed that the posts also lacked important information such as when, where and who made the announcement. This is typical of made-up claims.

A search of the group's official website and social media pages brought up nothing to support the claim. Such an announcement would most likely have appeared on the group's official platforms.

There is no evidence to support the claim that Dangote is selling the oil refinery.