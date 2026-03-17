Africa: US Hosts DR Congo-Rwanda Peace Talks Amid Rising Tensions

17 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Washington — The United States has this week invited senior officials from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda to participate in discussions aimed at easing violence in eastern DR Congo, diplomatic sources said.

Bilateral meetings between the United States and each delegation were scheduled for March 17, with a trilateral session expected on March 18 if progress is achieved in the initial talks.

The initiative would mark the first such engagement since the United States Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on March 2 against the Rwanda Defence Force and four senior officers.

Washington has openly accused Rwanda of backing the March 23 Movement -- allegations Kigali has repeatedly and strongly denied. The rebel group has been blamed for escalating hostilities in eastern DR Congo, worsening an already volatile security situation.

The talks come as dozens of African leaders and officials gather in the US capital for a summit focused on energy and continental cooperation, adding urgency to diplomatic efforts to stabilise the mineral-rich but conflict-plagued region.

M23 fighters launched a renewed offensive in January 2025 and have since seized large swathes of territory in eastern DR Congo, raising fears of a broader regional confrontation.

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