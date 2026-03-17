South Africa: How the SANDF's Crime-Fighting Role Could Threaten State Legitimacy

The deployment of the SANDF to fight crime is a recipe for disaster and is likely to -- in a very public manner -- undermine the state's legitimate right to use violence.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for its role in supporting police anti-crime efforts, claiming the military is well-equipped and performing "a fantastic job". However, this approach carries significant risks, and by blurring the lines between domestic law enforcement and military intervention, the state risks sabotaging its own authority.

It is easy to sympathise with those who live in one of the many communities where lives are defined by violent crime.

We've grown so desensitised to the chilling reality of families cowering in bathtubs and gangs claiming sovereign territory over our streets that we've lost our capacity for outrage. It is only when we step back from this "new normal" that the sheer horror of the situation comes into focus.

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Obviously, this means many people will welcome the SANDF deployment.

However, it was astonishing to hear Ramaphosa tell Parliament: "This time around, we have developed our defence force capabilities so well that they build bridges, they save people who are in danger. They also help with supporting the police."

Where is the evidence of this?

SANDF 'free-falling into obsolescence'

As John Stupart has written, the SANDF is falling apart.

It is not...