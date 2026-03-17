Ghana: Message for U.S. Citizens - Town Hall for U.S. Citizens in Ghana With Chargé d'Affaires, a.I. Rolf Olson

press release

Townhall posterU.S. Embassy Accra invites U.S. citizens in Ghana to a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Chargé d'affaires, a.i. Rolf Olson will open the event and offer remarks about the Embassy's work and other issues of interest for U.S. citizens in Ghana, followed by a Q&A with senior embassy staff. The town hall will also discuss plans for Freedom 250, the celebration of America's 250th birthday. We look forward to welcoming you to the Embassy!

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 8, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location: U.S. Embassy, 24 Fourth Circular Road, Cantonments, Accra.

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Registration Required: Space is limited. Register through this form https://bit.ly/ACSTownHall26 before April 1, 2026. If you have any difficulty registering, please contact ACSaccra@state.gov with subject line "Town Hall 2026". Attendance is limited to adult U.S. citizens (18+) holding a U.S. passport.

Questions: We encourage registrants to submit questions in advance for the Q&A via the Registration link.

Confirmation: The Embassy will send a confirmation email with additional details after April 1. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.

Transportation: Parking is not permitted on Embassy premises, so plan to arrange for drop-off transportation.

Identification: You must bring your physical U.S. passport to be admitted to the Embassy. A photocopy of your U.S. passport will not be accepted.

Security Restrictions: Electronic devices (e.g., cameras, wearables, and laptops) are not allowed inside the Embassy and should be stowed before arrival. Cell phones may be stored at the security screening checkpoint as they are not permitted inside the Embassy compound.