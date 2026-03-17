Kenya Urged to Strengthen Competition Enforcement

Nairobi — Kenya has been urged to tighten enforcement of competition laws to improve market access and support economic growth.

A review by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), done with the Competition Authority of Kenya and Financial Sector Deepening Kenya, flagged gaps in regulation.

The report says overlapping roles among regulators in banking, energy, insurance and telecoms are weakening enforcement.

It calls for better implementation of existing laws to ensure fair competition, especially for small businesses and consumers.

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo said the government will act on the recommendations.

"Competition enforcement is about ensuring a level playing field and attracting investment," he said.

Financial Sector Deepening Kenya warned that weak enforcement could limit access to affordable financial services.

The review is expected to guide reforms aimed at boosting competition and inclusive growth.