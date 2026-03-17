Rwanda: 11 Arrested in Real Estate Scam, Rwf1b Recovered

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on March 17 paraded 11 suspects accused of involvement in various crimes linked to illegal sale of properties like houses and land.

Speaking during the parading, RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira said the suspects are part of a network allegedly involved in at least five crimes including: forming a criminal group, impersonation, fraud, forgery, falsification and use of forged documents, as well as money laundering.

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The suspects are currently detained in different RIB stations across Kigali. Their arrests, carried out on March 9, were conducted in collaboration with the National Land Centre as investigations continue.

Authorities have so far recovered about Rwf1 billion linked to the fraudulent transactions. However, the total value of the properties involved is yet to be fully established, as inquiries are still ongoing.

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If found guilty, they could face prison sentences ranging from two to 15 years, depending on the charges.