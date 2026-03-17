Tanzania: Makonda Pushes for Faster Var Rollout At Afcon Venues

Dar es Salaam — The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sport, Paul Makonda, has directed ministry officials to fast-track the installation of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) systems at key stadiums ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking during an inspection tour of Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday by the parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Sports and Culture, Makonda said he needs the technology to be fully operational at major venues, Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium in Arusha which is currently under construction.

The committee visited Samia Stadium on Thursday before touring Uhuru Stadium and Benjamin Mkapa Stadium over the weekend.

The minister noted that, according to the Tanzania Football Federation, the VAR systems are present, but the delays are with match officials who are still undergoing training on how to operate the technology.

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Makonda said the training should be accelerated so the system can be fully installed and used at both Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and Arusha Stadium.

"Having VAR will reduce the number of complaints on the pitch about refereeing," he said.

He added that authorities were working to ensure all required standards are met ahead of the tournament finals.

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"We are not going to install the VAR system for temporary use, but for permanent use at these venues," Makonda said.

The minister also said that improvements at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium were progressing well, noting that key facilities required to meet international standards are already in place. Among the areas are designated medical rooms and a doping control room that comply with global regulations.

Makonda said the stadium is also equipped with three main generators and two additional backup generators to ensure there are no power disruptions during matches.

During the visit, he urged contractors working at the stadium to complete their assignments on time and avoid unnecessary delays.

Over the weekend, the Daily News observed contractors installing stadium seats in the VVIP section at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.