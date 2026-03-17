East Africa: Tanzania Targets 10pc GDP From Fisheries

Dar es Salaam — The government has unveiled a strategy to raise the fisheries sector's GDP contribution from 1.8 per cent to 10 per cent by 2030 through major investments in deep-sea fishing, aquaculture and modern fisheries infrastructure.

According to the Deputy Permanent Secretary responsible for Fisheries in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Prof Mohamed Sheikh, the government has already begun implementing a range of reforms and investments designed to transform the sector into a key pillar of the national economy.

He told the Daily News recently that one of the government's priorities is expanding capacity for deepsea fishing to better utilise the country's vast marine resources.

"The government has already purchased one deepsea fishing vessel which is currently in the country and is expected to begin operations after the completion of final administrative procedures.

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In addition, he noted, two more vessels are in advanced procurement stages while another two are undergoing acquisition procedures, a move aimed at increasing the country's ability to harvest fish resources from the Indian Ocean and boost national fish production.

Prof Sheikh said the investments show the government's commitment to transforming fisheries from subsistence activity into a high-productivity industry that drives economic growth, employment and seafood export earnings.

He noted that the government has also developed a comprehensive implementation roadmap to guide the sector's transformation and ensure that the targeted growth is achieved by 2030, in line with the country's broader National Development Vision 2050.

A key component of the strategy involves expanding aquaculture production which currently accounts for only about 7 per cent of Tanzania's total fish output while 93 per cent is derived from capture fisheries. Prof Sheikh said that capture fisheries worldwide are increasingly facing challenges, including population growth, climate change and illegal fishing, factors that continue to place pressure on natural fish stocks.

As a result, the government is prioritising the development of fish farming to ensure a stable supply of fish for both nutrition and commercial markets.

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According to international standards, the recommended fish consumption level is about 20 kilogrammes per person annually, but Tanzania's current average stands at 7.9 kilogrammes per person per year, which authorities say is insufficient from a nutritional perspective.

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Prof Sheikh said fish currently contribute nearly 30 per cent of the animal protein consumed in Tanzania, underscoring the importance of expanding production to improve national nutrition.

"To support aquaculture growth, the government is strengthening research institutions to increase the production of high-quality fish fingerlings, which are essential for the development of commercial fish farming," he said. Noting: "The initiative is expected to encourage greater participation by the private sector and attract large-scale investors into the aquaculture industry."

Prof Sheikh noted that Tanzania controls approximately 223,000 square kilometres of ocean territory, an area equivalent to about 45 per cent of the country's land size, representing significant potential for expanding marine fishing activities.

Currently, most deepsea fishing activities in Tanzanian waters are carried out by foreign-owned vessels, limiting the amount of revenue that remains within the domestic economy.