Tanzania: Cosota Warns Against Sharing Artists' Work On Whatsapp

Dar es Salaam — THE Copyright Society of Tanzania (COSOTA) has warned that the unauthorised distribution of creative works via WhatsApp and social media is a criminal offence, carrying the risk of steep fines and imprisonment.

As digital sharing becomes more common, the agency is reminding the public that "forwarding" copyrighted music, films and books without permission is a direct violation of intellectual property laws.

COSOTA copyright officer Paul Makula told the press that there had recently been a rise in people creating social media groups to distribute creative works such as music, films and written content without authorisation.

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"Recently we have seen a wave of dishonest individuals creating social media groups and distributing creative works without the permission of their owners," he said.

"We urge the public to stop such actions as they are illegal and could result in imprisonment, fines or both."

Makula also encouraged members of the public to report such activities so that the responsible parties can face legal action.

COSOTA has further advised artists to consult the society before signing contracts with music labels to avoid disputes over ownership rights.

He said some artists had entered into agreements that did not fairly protect their rights, leading to complaints when they later realised the contract terms.

Makula also urged creators to register their works with COSOTA to secure proof of ownership and benefit fully from their creative content.