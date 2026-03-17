Tanzania: Teachers' Union Decries Barriers to Trade Union Membership

Dodoma — THE Tanzania Teachers' Rights Protection and Defence Association has urged the government to direct employers to allow workers to join trade unions of their choice in order to end the challenges that face some employees when seeking union membership.

Speaking over the weekend in Dodoma during a meeting of the union's leaders from various regions in Mainland Tanzania, the union's Deputy Secretary General, Abians Lutandika, said the appeal follows several challenges facing members, which the union believes require government intervention to ensure workers fully enjoy their rights.

He said some employers have been reluctant to cooperate with the union by failing to remit membership deductions for teachers who have already completed the required procedures to join the union.

"Despite recognising that employees have the right to join or shift from one trade union to another, some employers do not cooperate with the union by remitting membership contributions from workers who have legally joined," he said.

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Mr Lutandika further said the union has asked the government to integrate trade unions into the Employee Self Service (ESS) system to enable workers to apply for union membership or withdraw directly through the digital platform without interference from employers.

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According to him, the move would help eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy and safeguard workers' freedom of association. He also cited other challenges, including the failure to involve the union in workers' council meetings held in some local government authorities.

Mr Lutandika added that in some cases employers transfer teachers who serve as union leaders from their areas of leadership without valid reasons and without paying their rightful transfer benefits.

He further claimed that some employers deduct membership contributions for two trade unions from the same employee's salary, contrary to labour regulations and official documents.

The Deputy Secretary General also said the union and its members are sometimes excluded from activities marking International Workers' Day (May Day) celebrations.

"In some regions our members have even been removed from workers' parades after joining other unions during the celebrations," he said.

Mr Lutandika stressed that trade unions exist to protect and promote workers' rights and welfare, urging employers to refrain from placing obstacles that limit employees' freedom to join unions.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of the Agency for the Development of Educational Management (ADEM), Maulid Maulid, said the union is legally recognised and should continue operating in accordance with laws and regulations while supporting its members in addressing workplace challenges.