Tanzania: Bunge Committee Thumbs Up TSN Printing Press Progress

Dar es Salaam — THE Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Culture and Sports has expressed satisfaction with the construction pace of the modern printing plant at Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN), noting that it will attract a large domestic market and strengthen the company's financial sustainability.

Speaking yesterday during a visit to TSN headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Committee Chairperson Ms Husna Sekiboko said the project is progressing well and has the potential to serve a wide range of government institutions and other clients.

"Our biggest client is the government. TSN has a unique opportunity to expand beyond newspaper printing. We encourage support to ensure more printing work remains within government institutions and sustains the investment made here," Ms Sekiboko said.

She expressed confidence that the factory will significantly enhance TSN's efficiency and profitability.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We are satisfied with the pace of implementation. Once completed, this project will make TSN self-reliant and more productive despite the current printing challenges," she added.

Ms Sekiboko assured that the committee would continue monitoring the timely completion of the project. She noted that the state-of-the-art printing machines will facilitate the production of various documents, addressing the country's printing challenges, including newspapers published by TSN.

She added that the project will improve the reliability of printed materials, particularly newspapers, which serve as key platforms for job advertisements and tenders.

"This printing press is set to address major printing challenges in our country," Ms Sekiboko concluded.

The committee also urged the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports to safeguard journalists' welfare, particularly through formal employment contracts that guarantee fair benefits and job security.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Mr Paul Makonda said construction works have reached 71 per cent completion, while procurement of printing equipment is at 85 per cent.

He revealed that TSN has acquired 18 modern printing machines, including 12 large machines and six smaller ones, capable of producing a wide range of printed materials beyond newspapers.

"Our expectation is that once the remaining funds are secured, the project will be completed and these machines will provide TSN with a strong opportunity to generate revenue," Mr Makonda said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that TSN is strategically positioning itself to serve a large domestic market, particularly government institutions and stressed the ministry's commitment to completing the project on schedule.

Apart from commercial printing, Mr Makonda said TSN continues to serve as a bridge between the government and citizens, providing professional, research-based information that promotes unity and contributes to social, political and economic development.

Once operational, the printing factory is expected to transform TSN into a competitive hub serving both government institutions and private clients while strengthening the sustainability of the stateowned media company.

Both the committee and the ministry are confident that TSN will achieve the intended benefits, including boosting business, generating dividends and improving journalists' working conditions.