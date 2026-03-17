Tanzania: Coca-Cola Kwanza Rolls Out Three-Wheeler Incentive to Drive Growth

Dar es Salaam — Coca-Cola Kwanza (CCK) handed over six Tuk-Tuks to top performing Official Coca-Cola Distributors as part of a Returnable Glass Bottle (RGB) incentive programme run in the fourth quarter of last year.

The Tuk-Tuk incentive was open to all qualifying distributors of CCK products and aimed to reward those businesses driving growth and ensuring that a cold drink is always within arm's reach across Tanzania.

The Tuk-Tuk delivery vehicles were awarded to the four distributors who achieved the highest RGB sales volumes in the fourth quarter and a further two for achieving the highest RGB sales volumes for the full year in 2025.

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"For CCK, partnering with customers for growth means deeply understanding and prioritising the needs of customers and end consumers by delivering value beyond just selling beverages. This aligns with our goal of being the most consumer-centric, customer-driven, and admired beverage company in Africa," explained David Chait, General Manager of CCK, a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group.

"The Tuk-Tuk incentive gave our high-performing distributors the opportunity to grow their business with an additional delivery vehicle. It aimed to inspire them to deliver customer-centric execution through ensuring product availability at the right time, place, and price, leveraging data and analytics to anticipate our retail customer demand and preferences.

"It is also about delivering value beyond the product by providing best-in-class service to partners and helping customers to grow their businesses through insights, promotions, and tailored support. For us, this is customer centricity.

"By doing this, we forge unbreakable partnerships with our customers, from top-end grocery, and local trade, to wholesale and on-premises outlets, through flawless execution and dependability," concludes Chait.