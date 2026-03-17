Congo-Kinshasa: Tanzania Expands Maize Market to DRC

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania is set to export maize to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a move expected to enhance the country's capacity to collect and store food reserves, increase farmers' earnings and strengthen trade and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Speaking to journalists recently in Dar es Salaam, National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) Advisory Board Chairperson, Ambassador John Ulanga, said the development follows a recent visit by a Tanzanian delegation to the DRC, where they showcased opportunities for the country to purchase grain from Tanzania.

Following the visit, a delegation from the Office of the President of the DRC travelled to Tanzania to assess the nation's food storage capacity and the technologies employed in grain management, while also discussing potential commercial cooperation in the grain trade.

Ambassador Ulanga said the DRC delegation's visit presents a significant opportunity for Tanzania to expand food production, strengthen strategic reserves, and support the country's economic stability.

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He added that the DRC is among the largest consumers of maize in the region but currently faces an annual deficit of about 3.5 million tonnes of maize flour. Establishing grain trade with the country will therefore help open new markets for Tanzanian produce and strengthen the agriculture sector.

NFRA Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Komba, said the agency currently has adequate food reserves, and the grain intended for export will come from surplus stocks after domestic needs have been secured.

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He emphasised that NFRA's primary mandate is to ensure the country maintains sufficient food reserves to meet national requirements, particularly during periods of shortage.

"By surplus, we mean that the strategic reserves needed for domestic consumption have already been secured. At present, we have around 150,000 tonnes of grain stored to ensure food security for all Tanzanians during potential supply crises," Dr Komba said.

He further noted that negotiations between the two parties are ongoing, and an official agreement will be announced once discussions are finalised.

As part of the engagement, the DRC delegation is expected to travel to Dodoma for further talks with the relevant ministry. They will also inspect NFRA grain stocks stored in Dodoma and Babati.

The head of the DRC delegation, Tony Munongo, expressed gratitude to the Tanzanian government for the warm reception and said his country was impressed by Tanzania's capacity in food production and supply.

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"We are truly surprised by Tanzania's significant capacity in production and supply, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship and improving trade between the two countries," Mr Munongo said.