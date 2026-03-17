East Africa: Tanzania Strengthens Agricultural Data Systems for Regional Integration

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania has taken a major step toward improving agricultural data management and strengthening regional collaboration by hosting a national workshop aimed at aligning the country's agricultural information systems with regional platforms.

The three-day National Workshop on Mapping and Aligning Agricultural Information Systems and Indicators is being held in Dar es Salaam from March 11 to 13. The meeting brings together experts from government ministries, research institutions and international organisations to develop a strategy for integrating Tanzania's agricultural data into the Southern African Development Community Agricultural Information Management System (SADC AIMS).

The workshop focuses on mapping existing national agricultural information systems and aligning local indicators with those used by the regional platform.

The SADC Agricultural Information Management System enables member states to share reliable data and support evidence-based agricultural planning across the region.

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Building a regional agricultural data network

The initiative follows commitments made during a regional workshop in Johannesburg, South Africa, where SADC member states agreed on the need to harmonise agricultural indicators, improve data comparability and streamline national data flows into the regional platform.

Aligning national information systems with the regional framework will allow countries to contribute more effectively to agricultural monitoring and policy development. This ensures that data collected at the national level feeds into a broader regional system that supports informed decision-making.

For Tanzania, the Dar es Salaam workshop represents an important milestone in strengthening its role in regional agricultural data management. According to Henry Kakeeto, Information Systems Expert at the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Subregional Office, workshops of this nature help countries better understand how their agricultural information systems function and how they can support regional monitoring.

He explained that the mapping process allows stakeholders to identify system users, evaluate current platform performance and determine which indicators can feed into the regional Agricultural Information Management System.

"This process allows us to align platforms and develop a clear roadmap for what needs to be done moving forward," he said.

Understanding how existing systems operate across the agricultural sector is critical for strengthening data sharing and improving regional agricultural planning.

Broad participation from key institutions

The workshop has attracted representatives from several key government institutions, including the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

Participants also include experts from agricultural research organisations, food security units and early warning systems, reflecting the wide network of institutions responsible for collecting and managing agricultural data. Together, stakeholders are mapping Tanzania's existing information systems and comparing national indicators with those required by the SADC AIMS framework.

The exercise is designed to ensure Tanzania's data platforms can contribute effectively to regional monitoring and reporting. The workshop is organised by FAO under the European Union-funded STOSAR II-SADC Project, which supports efforts to strengthen agricultural data systems across Southern Africa.

The project aims to improve the quality, compatibility and accessibility of agricultural information in the region.

Through this initiative, organisers hope to establish a phased roadmap for integrating Tanzania's agricultural data into the regional platform. Experts say this integration will significantly improve evidence-based planning and monitoring across the SADC region.

Reliable data sharing allows governments to track agricultural trends, anticipate challenges and design effective policies.

Addressing data fragmentation

Plant Health Expert at FAO Tanzania Mushobozi Baitani said fragmented information flows have long limited progress toward regional development goals. He explained that limited data exchange between institutions and countries has created obstacles for coordinated agricultural planning and policy implementation.

According to him, the workshop brings together experts from institutions under the two key ministries to develop a pathway for automatic transfer of critical information to the SADC Agricultural Information Management System. Improved data sharing will help inform policies, strengthen agricultural trade and ultimately improve livelihoods across the region.

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Throughout the workshop, participants are engaged in technical sessions and group discussions aimed at strengthening understanding of agricultural data integration. A key focus involves identifying national systems that generate data on agriculture, livestock, fisheries, food security and early warning.

Participants are mapping the indicators produced by these systems and comparing them with those required by the regional AIMS framework. This process helps identify overlaps and gaps within existing systems while assessing their readiness to support harmonised reporting.

The findings will help determine which national systems and indicators should be prioritised for phased integration into the regional platform. Several institutions are expected to benefit from the technical insights gained during the workshop, including the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA).

Participant Christina Mbwambo said the training is strengthening institutional understanding of indicator identification and agricultural data management.

She noted that the knowledge gained will support ongoing efforts to update national data systems in preparation for integration into the regional platform. By improving how institutions manage indicators, organisations will be better positioned to provide accurate and reliable information for regional monitoring.

Organisers emphasise that the workshop focuses on aligning existing systems rather than developing new software platforms.

The goal is to ensure national data systems can effectively communicate with the regional Agricultural Information Management System through harmonised indicators and improved data management practices. By strengthening current systems, Tanzania can enhance data sharing without duplicating resources or creating unnecessary technological complexity.

The workshop uses a practical and interactive approach that encourages active participation. Sessions include presentations explaining the architecture of the regional information management system as well as group exercises using standardised templates to compare indicators.

Participants also conduct system-mapping exercises linking indicators to their data sources. Facilitators guide discussions involving system owners, data producers and indicator custodians to ensure the mapping process captures accurate and relevant information. This collaborative approach helps build consensus on how national systems can align with regional requirements.

Developing a roadmap for integration

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By the end of the workshop, participants are expected to produce a validated list of national agricultural indicators along with a roadmap outlining steps for integrating Tanzania's agricultural data into the SADC Agricultural Information Management System.

The roadmap will identify priority systems, define integration phases and outline institutional responsibilities for implementation. Once integrated, Tanzania's agricultural information will feed directly into the SADC AIMS dashboard.

The regional platform will provide real-time insights to support food security monitoring across Southern Africa. Reliable agricultural data will help policymakers track crop production, monitor livestock trends and detect emerging food security risks.

The system will also support agricultural policy development by providing evidence for government decision-making and strengthen emergency preparedness by enabling faster responses to agricultural shocks. Improved regional data sharing will also strengthen cross-border agricultural trade analysis Comparable agricultural information allows countries to understand production patterns, market trends and trade opportunities across the region.

By sharing reliable data, SADC member states can develop policies that promote agricultural trade while safeguarding food security.

Officials say the initiative demonstrates Tanzania's commitment to improving agricultural data quality, transparency and regional cooperation.

By strengthening national information systems and aligning them with regional standards, Tanzania aims to contribute more effectively to regional agricultural reporting and policy development. Experts believe stronger data systems will support better decision-making, helping governments respond quickly to emerging agricultural challenges while promoting sustainable growth across the sector.