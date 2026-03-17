Tanzania: CBE Modern Weights Facility Reaches 93pc Completion

Dar es Salaam — Construction of the Weights and Measures building at Dar es Salaam's College of Business Education (CBE) is 93 per cent complete, advancing the institution's capacity to meet growing business education and skills demand.

The update came during an inspection by Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry, Trade, Agriculture and Livestock, Mr Deodatus Mwanyika who praised the construction's pace and quality.

Mr Mwanyika noted that the 10-storey facility showcases strong project management and professional execution, highlighting its role in accommodating the college's growing student enrolment.

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He urged the college leadership to further strengthen middle-level programmes, especially in business and entrepreneurship. He noted that these programmes are crucial for equipping graduates with the skills and knowledge needed for self-employment and active participation in the private sector.

"An institution's strength is measured by the quality of its training and its capacity to develop professionals capable of competing in both domestic and international labour markets," Mwanyika said.

Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Mr Dennis Londo explained that the project, funded under the 2025/26 government budget, will accommodate over 4,000 students at full capacity. Londo emphasised that the Weights and Measures building will function as a strategic training hub in marketing and commercial disciplines, positioning graduates to contribute effectively to Tanzania's industrialisation and broader economic development.

Meanwhile, CBE Rector, Prof Edda Lwoga said the project, which began on May 25, 2023, is expected to significantly transform the college's academic environment.

She observed that the new facility will expand the institution's capacity for student enrolment and the range of business and entrepreneurship programmes. Prof Lwoga highlighted the growing demand for short professional courses from private-sector stakeholders, noting that the building will provide the infrastructure and resources to meet these strategic workforce and skills development needs.