Tanzania: Transport Resumes On Arusha-Loliondo Road

Arusha — Transport services have resumed along the Arusha-Loliondo road following emergency repair works by the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) in Arusha Region, which restored access at the flood-prone Athumani River section.

Earlier last week several bus operators announced the suspension of transport services along the route after heavy rains damaged sections of the road and nearby bridges. They said services would resume once the road infrastructure was repaired. Private vehicles were also unable to use the road due to the extensive damage.

However, TANROADS Arusha Regional Manager Christopher Soul told the Daily News that passenger and private vehicle services resumed after engineers worked around the clock to restore the road.

Mr Soul said the most affected section was at Athumani River, where heavy rainfall caused flood that washed away part of the bridge.

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After the water levels subsided, engineers temporarily reinforced the crossing using compacted stones to allow vehicles, including buses to pass.

He said TANROADS plans to construct a permanent bridge at Athumani River to ensure vehicles can cross safely throughout the year.

"Currently, when water levels rise during heavy rains, vehicles cannot pass, which disrupts passenger transport services," he explained.

Mr Soul added that other flood-prone areas, including Engaruka and Ngaresero, have also been stabilised by TANROADS engineers working day and night to restore traffic flow along the Arusha-Loliondo road.

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He also thanked residents in the affected areas for their cooperation during the repair works.

Meanwhile, a transporter, Mr John Kimambo said seven consecutive days of heavy rainfall caused rivers, including Athumani and Monick River, to overflow, flooding sections of the Arusha-Loliondo road and preventing many vehicles from passing.

He explained that buses travelling from Arusha were forced to stop at Mto wa Mbu, where passengers were advised to seek alternative transport.

Similarly, buses travelling from Loliondo had to remain at Engaruka until weather conditions improved or repairs were completed at the Athumani River crossing.

Recently, the Regional Commissioner for Arusha, Amos Makalla directed TANROADS to always get prepared especially during the rainy season to ensure quick response to road infrastructure damage.

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He emphasised the need to prevent prolonged disruptions to transport services and to address flooding that frequently damages roads across Arusha Region.