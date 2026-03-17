Tanzania: Bunge Committee Backs Tiseza to Run Buzwagi Sez

Kahama — The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Governance, Constitutional and Legal Affairs has recommended that the management of the Buzwagi Special Economic Zone (BSEZ) be handed over to the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA).

The recommendation, issued through the President's Office (Planning and Investment), aims to streamline operations and ensure that the BSEZ becomes a major hub for high-impact investment.

By transferring management from Kahama Municipal Council to a specialised national authority, the committee believes the zone will benefit from a more professional investment environment capable of delivering tangible economic results.

During a recent site visit, the committee's chairperson, Dr Damas Ndumbaro commended the groundwork already completed at the site. He particularly praised the leadership of Barrick Buzwagi Mine for its professional decommissioning process, which transformed the former mining site into a ready investment hub.

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"We want to thank Barrick Buzwagi for their excellent work. They have professionally prepared this site, creating a favourable environment for a special business hub that is vital to our national interest," Dr Ndumbaro said.

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He noted that the presence of reliable infrastructure, including water supply, roads and electricity has already attracted interest from both local and foreign investors.

However, he also pointed to broader challenges, including certain provisions of the Finance Act that could be made more investor-friendly.

"We will continue advising the government on reviewing or amending some provisions of the Finance Act to create a more conducive environment for investment," he added.

Dr Ndumbaro explained that the proposed management shift is also intended to allow Kahama Municipal Council to focus on delivering essential public services to residents, while TISEZA handles the specialised technical and promotional responsibilities of managing a Special Economic Zone.

The move also aligns with the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) election manifesto, which envisions the establishment of special economic zones in districts across the country to address unemployment and broaden the local tax base.

Dr Ndumbaro urged TISEZA to maintain a strong presence at the site to ensure investors are not delayed by bureaucratic procedures.

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Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Planning and Investment), Dr Pius Chaya, confirmed that the recommendation had been accepted.

"To improve efficiency, the government agrees that TISEZA should manage this zone. This is part of our broader National Development Vision 2050 aimed at reducing poverty and strengthening economic growth," Dr Chaya said.

He added that under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, the government expects the private sector to contribute up to 70 per cent of national income.

Buzwagi Mine Closure Manager Zonnastraal Mumbi said the transformation process began in 2021. By adhering to international standards during the mine closure, the company ensured the site could be repurposed for productive economic use.

The economic benefits of the zone are already being felt in the surrounding community. During the committee's visit, Engineer Magige Marwa from the Kahama Water and Environmental Authority (KUWASA) presented an update on the Mwendakulima water filtration project.