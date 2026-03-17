Tanzania: Zanzibar Inflation Rises to 4.82 Pc in February

Zanzibar — ANNUAL inflation in Zanzibar rose to 4.82 per cent in February 2026, up from 4.25 per cent recorded in January, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the Office of the Chief Government Statistician (OCGS) Zanzibar.

The report, presented to journalists on Friday by statistician Jamali Hassan, shows that overall price levels continued to rise during the 12-month period ending February, with the CPI reaching 120.34 compared to 114.80 in February 2025.

Food prices remained the main driver of inflation. The annual inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose slightly to 9.15 per cent in February, from 9.05 per cent in January.

"The rise in annual inflation is attributed to price increases in several commonly consumed commodities, including Mbeya rice, maize flour, bread, fish, cooking oil, bananas, cooking gas and petroleum products," Mr Hassan said.

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Despite the increase in annual inflation, monthly inflation slowed significantly, dropping to 0.50 per cent in February from 2.30 per cent in January. The slowdown was largely linked to declining prices of some staple foods during the month, including rice, wheat flour, maize flour, fish, cooking oil and sugar.

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According to the report, annual inflation for food items alone increased to 9.30 per cent, while non-food inflation rose modestly to 1.36 per cent, reflecting minor price increases for goods and services outside the food category.

The statistics office also highlighted significant price variations in key commodities such as bananas and fish, driven by seasonal supply fluctuations and changing market conditions.

Compared with other East African Community (EAC) partner states, Zanzibar's inflation remains moderate. The report shows that Tanzania in general recorded an inflation rate of 3.3 per cent in February, while Kenya posted 4.3 per cent and Uganda 3.2 per cent.

In contrast, Rwanda reported higher inflation at 8.9 per cent and South Sudan recorded the region's highest inflation at around 20 per cent, reflecting ongoing economic pressures in that country.

The report emphasises that monitoring price movements is crucial for guiding economic planning and protecting household purchasing power as Zanzibar's economy continues to grow.