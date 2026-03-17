Tanzania: Kiswahili Conference Postponed to July

Dar es Salaam — THE government has postponed the Second International Kiswahili Language Conference to July this year to coincide with the global celebrations of World Kiswahili Language Day.

The announcement was made yesterday by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports and Chief Government Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa. The conference, initially scheduled for April 27-30, 2026 at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, will now be held from July 4-7, 2026.

Mr Msigwa said the decision followed consultations with stakeholders, who recommended aligning the event with the annual World Kiswahili Language Day on July 7.

"The decision to move the conference forward has been influenced by several factors, including stakeholder views that it should coincide with World Kiswahili Language Day, as well as the current global situation," he said.

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He explained that one of the ministry's key responsibilities is to coordinate the use and development of Kiswahili nationally and internationally. To achieve this, the ministry in collaboration with the National Kiswahili Council (BAKITA), has been implementing a 10-year National Strategy (2022-2032) aimed at promoting Kiswahili globally.

Mr Msigwa noted that Kiswahili has gained international prominence, serving as an official language in regional organisations such as the East African Community, the Southern African Development Community and the African Union.

He added that UNESCO designated July 7 as World Kiswahili Language Day, making Kiswahili the first African language to receive such recognition. The United Nations General Assembly later endorsed the decision through Resolution A/78/L.83 on July 1, 2024.

In another milestone, UNESCO approved Kiswahili as one of the official languages for its General Conference meetings on November 13, 2025.

"This presents a major opportunity for the continued growth and global expansion of our Kiswahili language," Mr Msigwa said, noting that Kiswahili is taught in more than 150 higher learning institutions worldwide and is featured in over 300 radio and television broadcasts, with more than 500 million speakers globally.

He said the International Kiswahili Language Conference, established under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, aims to promote Tanzania's economic, political and cultural interests while strengthening international diplomatic relations. The initiative also seeks to advance Tanzanian culture and Kiswahili on the global stage.

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The first conference was held in Cuba from November 7-11, 2024, attracting over 600 participants, including diaspora members, language experts and Kiswahili enthusiasts.

The upcoming conference in Paris is expected to attract more than 1,000 participants from around the world.

Planned activities include exhibitions of Tanzanian arts and culture, academic paper presentations, signing of cooperation agreements with France in education and tourism and performances of traditional music and dance. Other highlights include tourism exhibitions, displays of traditional cuisine, business opportunity discussions and awards to UNESCO and individuals who have significantly promoted Kiswahili globally.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to officiate as the guest of honour.

Mr Msigwa urged journalists to inform the public, Kiswahili enthusiasts, diaspora members and language experts worldwide that the Second International Kiswahili Language Conference will now take place from July 4-7, 2026, in Paris, alongside the global celebrations of World Kiswahili Language Day.