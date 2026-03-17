Uganda: Nkozi Shows Out As Smirnoff Fiesta Rolls Through With Etania

They say a party is only as good as the energy in the air. On Saturday night, the Bbosa Hostel courtyard made sure that energy was nothing short of legendary as the Smirnoff Fiesta reached Nkozi.

From the early evening, the ground became a Smirnoff Fiesta playground in a space dedicated to self-expression and party. Strangers became teammates over ping pong and foosball, while squads claimed their moment with the photo props and photo booths.

Speaking in Nkozi, Smirnoff Brand Manager, Raymond Karama said, "It's moments like these that remind us why the fiesta keeps raising the bar. The energy, the music and the crowd as they made this all theirs. That's the 'We Do We' spirit in motion."

Early birds were treated to a smooth entry into the Fiesta spirit as DJ Nelly took up the decks with MC Ursh Trey handling the hype policy. Nkozi's very own TrellyOnset then joined MC Ursh Trey as the home crowd loved every moment, with Kachumbali getting some airplay as the party crowd danced in formation to celebrate the song by a local icon.

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Revellers shared shots of Smirnoff and toasted with chilled Smirnoff Ice, the line between spectator and participant completely blurred.

The atmosphere peaked when Josh MC gave the rallying call for "Etania... We Wanna Party." What happened next was pure cinema. Hundreds of students who had been watching from the hostel balconies (as the ultimate VIP section) rushed downward in a massive wave to have a closer look at the star who represents their collective audacious spark.

And Etania delivered. For the next hour, her mix mastery was perfectly matched by her footwork and dance routines, but the real show was the crowd's synergy. The singing in unison and shared rhythm really defined the night.

As Etania left the stage, the crowd took her "no leaving the venue" mantra to heart. DJ Wiz J and Josh MC then slid into the driver's seat and kept the party going.

The night energy kept popping off well into the early morning with giveaways to Etania's upcoming show, "Becoming the Life of the Party." Winners were announced, sending fresh bursts of excitement through the crowd and reminding everyone that the party doesn't stop here; it just moves to Lugogo on April 4th.

The fiesta rolled on with the twin duo of DJ Kibs and MC Khurts till streaks of daylight started to fall on the grounds. With one on the decks and another on the mic, they tag-teamed the night away and proved that even the music moves better when you share the load.

If the wave in Nkozi is any indication, Makerere is in for quite the treat as the Fiestas return to Kampala on March, 28.