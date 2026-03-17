Uganda: Ex-VP Ssekandi Urges Govt to Waive Taxes On Donated Medical Equipment

Former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has called on the government to waive taxes on medical equipment donated by investors and charitable organisations, emphasizing that such support is vital for strengthening health services in rural communities.

The appeal was conveyed through his personal assistant, Oscar Mutebi, during an outreach visit to Kyanamukaka Town Council in Masaka District, where medical equipment was handed over to Kyanamukaka Health Centre IV.

The donation, coordinated by the Bulamu Access Foundation, included two mobile ultrasound machines aimed at improving diagnosis and maternal health services at the rural facility.

Mutebi said such equipment is critical for improving healthcare delivery but warned that taxation on medical donations discourages investors and partners from supporting Uganda's health sector.

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"I request the government, led by His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni through the Ministry of Health, to stop taxing medical equipment brought by investors for charitable work," Mutebi said.

"These machines are given freely to improve people's health, yet taxation discourages more partners from helping rural communities."

Mutebi noted that many rural health facilities still face serious shortages of medical equipment, beds, and laboratory machines, making it difficult to provide adequate services to the growing population.

He said the ultrasound machines will significantly improve maternal care and early disease diagnosis at Kyanamukaka Health Centre IV.

He also praised the Bulamu Access Foundation, whose partners from Amsterdam, Netherlands, continue to support rural health programs through medical camps and community outreach.

Similar initiatives are planned for Buwunga and Kyesiiga sub-counties to strengthen healthcare access.

"We are grateful for the support from our friends from Amsterdam under Bulamu Access Foundation, who have promised more resources, including hospital beds and other medical equipment," Mutebi added.

The Mayor of Kyanamukaka Town Council, Zaina Nakidde, welcomed the donation, saying it will significantly improve services for residents.

During the same visit, partners also supported St. Mugaga Secondary School sanitary pads and hygiene materials to girl students.

Headteacher Peace Magoba Bukenya said the school faces serious infrastructure challenges, including inadequate classrooms, dormitories, toilets, and bathing facilities. The school currently enrolls 1,034 students, 60 percent of whom are girls.

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"Most learners come from poor families, and some cannot afford even basic requirements," Bukenya said. She also highlighted challenges including water shortages, unstable electricity, limited computers, and inadequate classroom furniture, with students often competing for the few available desks.

Despite the challenges, the school continues to perform steadily. In the most recent Advanced Level examinations, 30 candidates sat for A-Level, with one student scoring 17 points and 20 others obtaining two principal passes.

Local leaders say partnerships between government, investors, and charitable organisations remain key to improving healthcare and education in rural communities.